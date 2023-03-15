Man Utd takeover latest: Prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe due to arrive at Old Trafford on Friday for presentation

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to be at Old Trafford on Friday to receive more information on a prospective sale process of Manchester United.

Ratcliffe will head to Old Trafford

Man Utd continuing sale talks

Sheikh Jassim also expected this week

WHAT HAPPENED? As the Glazer family continues to explore the prospect of selling Manchester United after almost 20 years of ownership, the BBC have shared details on plans to accelerate the process this week. They report that Ratcliffe - who has a longstanding interest in purchasing United - is due at Old Trafford on Friday to receive a presentation on a potential sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While officials attending these sorts of presentations are usually from the legal and financial side, it is considered to be common practice for Ratcliffe to be present, as part of an Ineos delegation - the chemicals company he owns.

Representatives of Sheikh Jassim are also expected to attend a similar meeting at Old Trafford the day before Ratcliffe. The Qatari Sheikh intends on completing a full, 100 per cent buyout of United, while Ratcliffe would only be looking for a majority takeover of 69 per cent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ratcliffe is expected to be in attendance for OGC Nice's Europa Conference League last 16 tie against on Thursday, before travelling from the French side that he owns to the northwest of England for the presentation on Friday.

Interested parties are also set to be taken to United's Carrington training ground. While Ratcliffe is at Old Trafford on Friday, manager Erik ten Hag will be at the training ground speaking to reporters ahead of United's FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Reports suggest that the Glazer family want a sale concluded before the summer transfer window gets underway, meaning the next few weeks and months are likely to be crucial to the future of the club.