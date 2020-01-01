How do Man Utd mould Pogba and Fernandes into a winning combination?

The midfield duo trained together for the first time on Tuesday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must now work out how to fit both into his line-up

Some fans could have been forgiven for thinking that the chances of seeing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes line up for the Red Devils together had gone.

Pogba has made just eight appearances for United all season after surgery at the start of 2020 delayed his return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since September. Factor in the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the club, with and reportedly still keen on a player who has just one year left on his contract, and some believed he had played his final game for the club.

One positive to the suspension of the Premier League season has been that Pogba is now almost back to full fitness and likely to be available for the final throes of the campaign. That, in turn, offers up the opportunity for him and the new darling of Old Trafford, Fernandes, to play alongside one another.

United fans were offered a glimpse of what they have been waiting to see on Tuesday afternoon when pictures were released of Pogba and Fernandes training together at United's Carrington base. January signing Fernandes - who has revitalised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield - and World Cup-winner Pogba - the most talented player in the squad - provide the potential for a dream combination.

Some, including former United striker Dimitar Berbatov, have already questioned, however, whether the duo will be able to play together.

"They're similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they're on the ball," the Bulgarian legend told Betfair back in March. “Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together."

Solskjaer, though, is confident he has an exciting new partnership at his disposal. "Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can - it's a big yes,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports earlier this month.

United's squad returned to training last week and have been placed in small groups of four of five as they adhere to the social distancing rules that have been in place around the Premier League. At first the groups were selected randomly, but Tuesday offered Fernandes and Pogba an opportunity to work together properly for the first time.

Fernandes has impressed Carrington staff ever since his first day of training back in January, and the international has spoken of his excitement to link-up with Pogba.

But when the time does come for the Premier League to return, Solskjaer will have a welcome selection headache and one he will hope runs into next season too, with the impact of Covid-19 on the transfer market making the likelihood of any club matching United's asking price for Pogba unlikely.

So how can Fernandes and Pogba be fitted into the same team?

Former CP manager Carlos Carvalhal has warned against playing Fernandes solely as an attacking midfielder in a No.10 role, but it may prove the most sensible option should Solskjaer decide to play a diamond in midfield.

In such a system, Pogba would likely play on the left-hand side, with either Fred or Scott McTominay on the right with Fernandes ahead of them providing the link between midfield and a front two of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Either McTominay or Fred could also be deployed in the deeper role, with Nemanja Matic providing depth in the position after an improved second-half of the season.

Should Solskjaer want to deploy a more attacking formation, then a 4-3-3 with Pogba and Fernandes playing slightly different, but still creative, roles alongside the more defensively-minded McTominay or Fred could be the way to go.

It is a system that former United defender and new FC Cincinnati boss Jaap Stam would advocate, having recently told Goal: "Pogba is a player who is creative, who wants to play a little bit in his own way, and sometimes you need to give him that little bit of freedom.

Issues may arise, however, if Solskjaer wants to play more defensively, and be left with decision between either or Pogba or Fernandes.

Playing three central defenders, which Solskjaer has favoured in a number of United's biggest games this season, would potentially suit two more defensive-minded midfielders alongside either a Pogba or a Fernandes. The luxury the Norwegian has is that whether he chooses McTominay, Fred, Matic, Pogba or Fernandes, they have all shown their ability and versatility to work across all midfield positions.

For now, with Premier League clubs having unanimously agreed to resume contact training on Wednesday, fans could get a glimpse sooner rather than later as to how the Fernandes and Pogba could potentially link up. Whether Solskjaer truly believes it is a winning combination, only time will tell.