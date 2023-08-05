Man Utd consider offer for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka but face competition from Liverpool and Juventus

Ritabrata Banerjee
Manchester United are considering making an official offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to a report.

  • Man Utd considering move for Goretzka
  • Goretzka fell out of favour under Tuchel
  • Liverpool & Juventus also eyeing Goretzka

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have looking at the Bayern Munich star for a long time now and could submit a formal offer to sign him from the Bundesliga champions this summer, Sky Sports claims. The Premier League side are in need of a quality central midfielder and there have been talks held internally over the possibility of signing the German international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further suggests that as well as United, Juventus and a host of other European clubs are reportedly keen on signing Goretzka. The Serie A side are also looking to overhaul their midfield this season while Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Liverpool are also chasing the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Goretzka fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel during the club's pre-season tour of Asia as the coach preferred new signing Konrad Laimer over the 28-year-old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Last month, Goretzka clarified that he is happy at Bayern and is not considering a move away from the club. But after losing his place in the starting lineup, he could now consider a move to either England or Italy.

