+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Anselm Noronha

Why Man Utd vs Newcastle United is the only Premier League game on Boxing Day & the other games you can watch live on TV

For the first time in the Premier League era, there is only one top-flight fixture scheduled for Boxing Day this season.

Whether or not there is any football on Christmas Day, a break from a century-old Boxing Day tradition in Premier League is something else. Normally, there is a full slate of English top tier football action on December 26, but for 2025/26 there is just one - Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

Amid all the fixtures from across various competitions on TV on Boxing Day, and while all other Premier League games from Matchweek 18 are instead spread across Saturday (December 27) and Sunday (December 28), GOAL looks at why it was necessary...

Why only one Premier League game on Boxing Day?

The Premier League intentionally scheduled just one match on December 26 — Manchester United vs Newcastle — due to wider fixture congestion and broadcast contract requirements.

To put it into context, with December 26 falling on a Friday and the league committed to 33 weekends of matches, plus the expanded European season, the only broadcast slot available that day went to the United–Newcastle match.

As a result, this season, only one Premier League match was scheduled for December 26.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW

Football on Boxing Day (Fri, Dec 26, 2025)

Football fanatics need not fear, however, since there is still a plethora of matches on TV on Boxing Day 2026.

Liverpool fans can keep a close eye on Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Egypt vs South Africa live on Channel 4 at 3pm. There are three other AFCON games on TV on Boxing Day, with Angola vs Zimbabwe on at 12:30pm, Zambia vs Comoros on at 5:30pm and Morocco vs Mali on at 8pm.

Fans of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham can watch their game against Sheffield United at 5:30pm live on Sky Sports Main Event. In fact, there is a whole slate of Championship action on Sky Sports+, including Birmingham City vs Derby County and Millwall vs Ipswich Town.

Kick-off (UK time)MatchCompetitionTV channel / stream
12:30 pmAngola vs ZimbabweAFCON 20254seven / All 4
12:30 pmBirmingham City vs Derby CountyChampionshipSky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+
1 pmMillwall vs Ipswich TownChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmEgypt vs South AfricaAFCON 2025Channel 4 / All 4
3 pmCoventry City vs Swansea CityChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmLeicester City vs WatfordChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmMiddlesbrough vs Blackburn RoversChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmNorwich City vs Charlton AthleticChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmOxford United vs SouthamptonChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmPortsmouth vs QPRChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmSheffield Wednesday vs Hull CityChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmStoke City vs PrestonChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmWest Brom vs Bristol CityChampionshipSky Sports+
3 pmWimbledon vs StevenageLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmBarnsley vs Mansfield TownLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmBlackpool vs Doncaster RoversLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmBolton Wanderers vs RotherhamLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmBradford City vs Wigan AthleticLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmBurton Albion vs Northampton TownLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmCardiff City vs Exeter CityLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmHuddersfield Town vs Port ValeLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmLuton Town vs Wycombe WanderersLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmPeterborough United vs Leyton OrientLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmPlymouth Argyle vs ReadingLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmStockport County vs Lincoln CityLeague OneSky Sports+
3 pmAccrington Stanley vs BarrowLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmBristol Rovers vs BromleyLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmCheltenham Town vs Shrewsbury TownLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmChesterfield vs Notts CountyLeague TwoSky Sports Football
3 pmCrawley Town vs Colchester UnitedLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmGillingham vs Cambridge UnitedLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmGrimsby Town vs Oldham AthleticLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmMK Dons vs Swindon TownLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmNewport County vs BarnetLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmSalford City vs Harrogate TownLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmTranmere Rovers vs Fleetwood TownLeague TwoSky Sports+
3 pmWalsall vs Crewe AlexandraLeague TwoSky Sports+
5:30 pmZambia vs ComorosAFCON 20254seven / All 4
5:30 pmWrexham vs Sheffield UnitedChampionshipSky Sports Main Event
8 pmMorocco vs MaliAFCON 20254seven / All 4
8 pmMan Utd vs Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueSky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Will Premier League games on Boxing Day return?

With just the United-Newcastle game on December 26 this season, Premier League has acknowledged this impacts a long-standing Boxing Day tradition in English football. However, the league has assured that when the date falls on a weekend in future seasons, more Boxing Day matches will return. So next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.

Find this article useful? Add GOAL as a Preferred Source on Google to get more - here's how.

Add GOAL as a preferred source on GoogleAdd now

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0