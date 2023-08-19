'Man Utd are the new Spurs' - Roy Keane blasts Erik ten Hag's side for 'desperate' Tottenham defeat & takes aim at Anthony Martial

Brendan Madden
Roy Keane 2023Getty
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted the club's performance in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

  • Keane slams 'weak' United
  • Questions leadership
  • Jibes at Martial

WHAT HAPPENED? After an evenly-fought first half, United were outplayed by Spurs in the second period with the hosts running out comfortable winners in Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Keane, in his role as a Sky Sports pundit, gave credit to Spurs but was scathing when it came to his former club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Keane thundered: "I think Manchester United are the new Spurs. Desperate, absolutely desperate. I always think about teams who can't do it away from home or players who aren't up for it away from home. United go away today, second half, weak, no leadership, give bad goals away.

"It's easy to play against Man Utd also, I said before the game they were poor against Wolves but they got the result and they'd be better today. They weren't. You've got to show some belief, desire, fight. They're bringing on [Anthony] Martial. You might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside! Martial's not going to get you out of trouble.

"[Marcus] Rashford played up through the middle again, he's like a child up there. He's obviously not happy playing up through the middle. Easy to play against, that's the biggest insult I can give to these United players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems the first crisis of the Premier League season will play out at Old Trafford. The club are mired in indecision off the field between the excruciatingly drawn out sale of the club and widespread criticism over the process surrounding Mason Greenwood's future. On the field, United started with a fortunate win over Wolves followed by Saturday's tame surrender in north London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Micky van de Ven Marcus Rashford Tottenham Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images

tottenham230820Getty ImagesRoy Keane 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Keane's won't be the only critical voice as United face up to a week where they will hog the news and sports headlines for all the wrong reasons before facing Nottingham Forest at home next Saturday.

