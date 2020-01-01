Man Utd need to sign Sancho, Kane and Grealish, says Shearer

The Premier League legend thinks the Red Devils need to add all three English stars to get back to the top once again

need to sign Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish if they want to start competing for trophies, according to Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, United have struggled to be in the league title race - with their best finish a distant second to Man City in 2017-18 - while they haven't been a contender in the either.

With the coronavirus-forced hiatus having a significant effect on football worldwide, Shearer feels the Red Devils are in an ideal position to pounce on their preferred transfer targets.

More teams

United have been consistently linked to the signatures of Sancho, Kane and Grealish, and Shearer believes the trio could catapult the Reds to a championship-winning level.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was spot on when he said there could be a number of clubs forced into selling their big players for financial reasons," Shearer told The Sun.

"Whereas the majority will look to survive first before looking at transfer targets, Manchester United are in a different boat.

"And with their financial clout, they are in a good position to take advantage in future transfer markets once football is eventually back.

"To get anywhere near where they want to be then they need three, possibly four, big signings.

"I understand the talk of Jadon Sancho, I understand the talk of Harry Kane and I certainly understand the talk of Jack Grealish.

"Those three are exactly the types they need if they are to compete at the top again."

Article continues below

Earlier this month, Goal revealed Man Utd were leading the race for Sancho ahead of , with the 20-year-old, who is reportedly keen to move on from Dortmund, valued at €130 million (£115m/$143m).

While Kane's future appears to be a little more cloudy, the star striker fuelled rumours of an exit after refusing to commit to the club long term.

Villa captain Grealish has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford after his stunning league form this season, but any transfer was thrown into doubt after the midfielder broke Covid-19 restrictions and reportedly crashed into two parked cars.