'Man Utd need a Pogba-Bruno Fernandes midfield partnership'

Lee Sharpe thinks the two playmakers could combine to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the creative spark that has been lacking this season

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could link up to great effect in the middle of the park for , according to Lee Sharpe, who thinks the former has been sorely missed throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Pogba has been restricted to just seven Premier League appearances in total while dealing with a persistent ankle injury, and it is not yet known when he will return to the pitch.

The international underwent surgery on the issue at the start of January and recently had his cast removed, but he has yet to start training again with the rest of the first team.

More teams

United have struggled for consistency in the absence of the World Cup winner, slipping to seventh in the top-flight standings after 25 fixtures.

Solskjaer was, however, able to add to his ranks during the winter market, as the club brought in Bruno Fernandes from for €55 million (£47m/$61m) and Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The former was handed his debut in a 0-0 draw against at Old Trafford on Saturday, and impressed with his passing range and composure on the ball.

Sharpe wants to see Pogba partnered up in midfield with Fernandes when he gets back on the pitch, with it his belief that the pair could "cause all sorts of problems between them".

"I think they [Fernandes-Pogba] would have a good partnership," the ex-United midfielder told Sky Sports.

"You would have to play them with someone who could do the defensive work. Fernandes is a natural forward-thinking midfielder.

"Going forward, I think they can cause all sorts of problems between them. It could be just what United need. It's been really disappointing with no Pogba this season, I think they've really missed him.

"He's got charisma on the pitch and the creativity he brings to the game - there's a level of arrogance and ability that brings everyone up to Paul Pogba's level."

Sharpe went on to question United's acquisition of Ighalo, expressing his disappointment over the club's failure to bring in prolific Norwegian frontman Erling Haaland - who turned down a move to Old Trafford in order to join .

"They're still on the borderline of attracting top players, but it goes to show just how unorganised the club is at the moment," Sharpe added.

Article continues below

"At the start of the season, they let [Romelu] Lukaku and [Alexis] Sanchez go who are not bad players at all.

"They don't replace them then in the January transfer window and miss out on Haaland and then bring in Ighalo.

"This is what upsets fans. You're letting players go at a certain level and then bringing players in that are not at that level."