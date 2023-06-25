Man Utd could be boosted by Lisandro Martinez's return for U.S. pre-season tour as Argentine defender posts encouraging fitness update

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is closing in on a return to action, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Martinez fractured his metatarsal

Back on the grass

Gearing up for 2023/24 return

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has been ruled out since suffering a metatarsal injury in United's Europa League quarter-final defeat to Sevilla. The defender underwent successful surgery on the issue before stepping up his recovery in recent weeks, and is now back on the grass. Martinez uploaded an image for his followers on social media on Saturday, adding "So happy to be back 100%" and posted a flexing muscle emoji. United have since shared the videos of Martinez in training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez developed into United's first-choice centre-back under Erik ten Hag last season, making a total of 45 appearances in all competitions. Supporters will hope he can be back in the fold by the time United embark on their pre-season tour of the U.S, which will see them face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen when Martinez will be back, but before United head to the U.S., they are set to kick off their pre-season schedule with a clash against Leeds in Norway on July 12.