'We’re in this together!' - Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez shares passionate embrace with complete stranger

- Martinez celebrated with a random fan
- Says they're 'In this together'
- Man Utd secure dramatic draw against Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? After an exciting draw against Chelsea, the Argentine shared pictures of him celebrating with a United fan in the stands and captioned it 'Mate I don’t know you but we’re in this together. Fighting until the end.'
Lisandro Martinez
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite concerns over his lack of height in some quarters, Martinez has settled quickly at Old Trafford since moving to the club from Ajax in the summer. He is already a firm favourite among the supporters too.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Martinez will next be in action on October 27 when they take on FC Sheriff in a Europa League group stage tie in Manchester.