Man Utd injury crisis WORSENS as Marcel Sabitzer is replaced by Christian Eriksen in starting XI at Nottingham Forest after warm-up knock

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer got injured minutes before kick off against Nottingham Forest and had to be replaced by Christian Eriksen

Sabitzer got a knock in warm-up

Eriksen replaced the Austrian

Midfielder adds to United's injury crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcel Sabitzer pulled up injured in the warm-up before Manchester United's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest and was replaced in the starting line-up by Christian Eriksen, who has only just returned from a long-term injury absence himself.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer scored twice in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. His injury comes after United lost Lisandro Martinez for the rest of the season, and they are also currently without key duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side will travel to Sevilla for the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday. United will then turn their attention to the FA Cup, with a trip to Brighton on the cards in the semi-finals of the competition.