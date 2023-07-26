Man Utd goalkeeper Nathan Bishop apologises to Paul Mullin for 'complete misjudgement' that left Wrexham star with punctured lung

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has apologised to Paul Mullin after a clash that left the Wrexham star with a punctured lung.

Mullin suffers punctured lung injury in friendly

Bishop issues public apology

Striker set to miss start of season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club's 3-1 victory over Manchester United was overshadowed by a worrying blow to their talismanic striker, who had to leave the pitch in the 12th minute with an oxygen mask after an accidental clash with Bishop while chasing a long ball. Mullin got to the ball first but was cleaned out by Bishop, who came charging out of his goal.

The goalkeeper has now apologised to Mullin on social media, stating: "Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies. A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson was left fuming after the incident and revealed that Mullin has suffered a small puncture in his lung which will force him to miss the start of the 2023-24 League Two campaign. However, United coach Travis Binnion, who took charge of the youth-based team, tried to play down the matter insisting that "it's part and parcel of the game, (and) nobody wants to see anyone get injured".

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be without Mullin when they return to action against Philadelphia Union II on Friday. United, meanwhile, will return with the big guns in the line-up to lock horns against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.