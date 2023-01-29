WATCH: Man Utd's Eriksen leaves Old Trafford on crutches after injuring ankle in FA Cup win

- Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches
- Injured following Andy Carroll challenge
- Boss Ten Hag awaiting diagnosis
WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches last night, after sustaining an ankle injury following a heavy tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll. As yet the extent of the problem is unknown, but obviously it doesn't look great.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coming during a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round, Eriksen's injury is a serious blow for the Red Devils. Boss Erik Ten Hag told reporters: "It's an ankle [problem]. It costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know [the diagnosis]."
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United are still fighting on four fronts: the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League. Up next for Ten Hag's side is the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.