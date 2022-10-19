Man Utd delaying De Gea & Rashford contract calls as Ten Hag admits there are still 'many problems' in the squad

Manchester United are delaying contract talks for Marcus Rashford and David De Gea as Erik ten Hag is busy sorting out ''many problems'' in the squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both De Gea and Rashford's contracts are set to end in the summer of 2023. Although the club can extend their stay by an additional year, Ten Hag says a final decision on the pair's future has yet to be made. A host of other players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred will also run out of contract in June, 2023. However, the Dutch tactician does not want contract talks to provide a distraction as he focuses on improving the performance of the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told a press conference: "We didn’t make a decision on him but what I can say is that I am really happy with David de Gea as a keeper. His first two performances of the season were not his best but after you see he brings us a lot for the defence department, gives stability and as a person I like him. But first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how to deal with this.''

Pressed on whether the same applies to Rashford, Dalot and Fred, Ten Hag added: “In this moment we only think about performing. We have a lot of games to go, so I don’t want to get that interfered by talks. There are obviously many problems and we had to integrate many players, deal with problems offensively from the start.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have struggled for goals this season despite having the likes of Rashford, Martial, and Ronaldo on their roster. In fact, the Red Devils have scored the least (13) goals among the top-six teams. Their defensive record is also not up to the mark as they have conceded the most (15) within that group.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's troops will have a point to prove to their manager when they return to action on Wednesday against Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League.