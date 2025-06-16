Man Utd cult hero Jonny Evans backed to become Red Devils manager as former team-mate explains why defender could be ideal appointment in 'dream' role

Manchester United cult hero Jonny Evans is being backed to become a Red Devils manager of the future, as he lands a "dream" coaching role.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 37 years of age, former Northern Ireland international Evans is heading into retirement. His boots are being hung up on the back of a second stint at Old Trafford for the Red Devils academy graduate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Evans’ first stint with United delivered Premier League and Champions League title glory, while he returned to familiar surroundings in 2023 to add vast experience to the Red Devils’ defensive unit and took in another 43 appearances across two seasons.

Article continues below

Getty Images Sport

DID YOU KNOW

There was talk of Wrexham showing interest in Evans at one stage, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney piece together ambitious plans in North Wales, but he is ready to embark on a new adventure away from the pitch.

WHAT BROWN SAID

That journey could lead him back to Old Trafford at some stage, with former team-mate Wes Brown - speaking in association with BoyleSports, who offer the latest Club World Cup odds - saying of a potential stint in the Red Devils’ dugout: “Could Jonny Evans be a future Manchester United manager? It’s happened before with Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy getting chances.

“He has a calmness about him and he has been a great servant to the club and a fantastic professional. If he wants to go into management then he will give it everything and I’d love to see it.

“Giggs, Carrick and Ruud have been in the hotseat, sometimes it just takes a bit of luck and it will be a dream for all United players that go into management.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?

United will be hoping that they have no managerial vacancy to fill any time soon, with faith being shown in Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim despite a disastrous 2024-25 campaign delivering a 15th-place finish in the Premier League, a Europa League final defeat and failure to secure European football of any kind for next season.