Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Pep Guardiola's side won the title at a canter last term, but the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea will be expected to close the gap

Manchester City kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season against Tottenham on Saturday, August 14.

City finished 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United to clinch their fifth title last term, and can lay down a marker for the new campaign by seeing off Spurs in north London.

Pep Guardiola's side will host newly-promoted Norwich City seven days later, before they prepare to see out the month with a heavyweight clash against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.

City have another testing three fixtures to contend with in September, starting with a trip to FA Cup winners Leicester City, which is followed by a home game against Southampton and a trip to European champions Chelsea.

Liverpool are due to welcome the Premier League holders to Anfield on October 2, and Guardiola will likely already have one eye on the first Manchester derby date of the season on November 6.

City will begin their December schedule with favourable fixtures against Watford, Wolves, Leeds United and Newcastle, but have Leicester to deal with once again on Boxing Day.

The champions are pencilled in for a trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day, and will play host to Chelsea 14 days later in what could be a crucial two games in the overall title picture.

Tottenham, who are reportedly set to be coached by Paulo Fonseca, are due to travel to the Etihad on February 19, and City will travel to Everton seven days later before their second derby meeting with United on March 5.

City have another crucial meeting with Liverpool scheduled for April 9, and will conclude the season on May 22 with a home game against Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

Article continues below

When is the Manchester derby in 2021-22?

November 6, 2021 is the date of the first Manchester derby of the 2021-22 Premier League season and it will take place at Old Trafford.

The Etihad Stadium will play host to the second Manchester derby of the campaign on March 5, 2022.

Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22