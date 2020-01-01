Man City star Mendy forced to self-isolate amid coronavirus scare

The France defender will stay away from the rest of the Premier League champions' squad after family member was hospitalised

A player, understood to be defender Benjamin Mendy, is self-isolating after a relative of his was at the centre of a coronavirus scare.

The 25-year-old left-back will stay away from City training until he is given the all-clear from the virus after a family member was taken to hospital with reported respiratory problems.

City are set to face in the Premier League on Saturday and there are currently no plans for the match to be postponed.

A club spokesperson told Goal: “The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question in self-isolating as a precaution.”

City are planning for Saturday's fixture after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted there was no intention to cancel major sporting events. Pep Guardiola is set to hold his press conference on Friday lunchtime as normal.

Leagues in , and th have already suspended football matches for upcoming weeks while UEFA are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals for the and as well as this summer's European Championships in wake of the outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, City announced that the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against next week has been postponed.

City made the decision in conjunction with UEFA after Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine in the wake of a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players on Thursday.

The Premier League champions also had to call off their rearranged clash with on Wednesday hours before kick-off after it was revealed Gunners staff had come into contact with Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been diagnosed with the virus.

have also confirmed that “a few" of their players have shown “symptoms and signs” of coronavirus and are taking in a period of self-isolation.

Coronavirus has infected more than 130,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of at least 4,756 since the outbreak began in in December last year.