Man City blow as Guardiola confirms De Bruyne out of Wolves clash

The Belgian has not recovered from a groin injury in time to line up in Sunday's Premier League clash but will be back after the international break

Pep Guardiola has ruled Kevin De Bruyne out of Sunday's Premier League clash with as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

The international midfielder suffered the problem in the 3-1 win over last weekend, a game in which he starred for Guardiola's side as they kept pace with at the top of the table.

The injury saw him miss Tuesday's win over , although there was hope that he may be in a position to feature in Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has insisted he will not be ready to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side, however, but that he'll be back in contention after the international break, with De Bruyne not having been selected for Belgium.

He told reporters: "Tomorrow he is not fit. Sometimes he's not playing, one game at Norwich, sometimes sub, when he feels good, he's good. After the international break he will be ready."

Kyle Walker was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the second time in a row but Guardiola has no doubts about his ability and has challenged the 29-year-old to prove himself to the Three Lions boss in City's upcoming matches.

"Kyle, it is a big challenge for him to show the manager from England how good he is and that he is ready to be back. Our life in sport is about challenge, about duels, targets, and he has one in front of him in every single game to show how good he is to come back into the team.

"He came as an incredible, oustanding player and still is an outstanding player. Physicality, strong, fast, and we try to help him to be better since we were together.

"We ask him many times 'don't attack from wide but from inside', yes, but as player he can do everything. The opinion of Gareth, he made the selection, he had a huge selection of players to select [from], he decided the last two times and Kyle respects it, I respect it.

"Gareth does what he does for the best of the national team in England. It’s a big challenge for Kyle to show how him good he is. My opinion will not change because he's not in the national team, and neither will Gareth's... he remains an incredible full-back."

On Walker's direct rival for the right-back berth, Joao Cancelo, Guardiola added: "In the beginning at Preston he made a step forward and in the last game he was good too. He arrived late and not in pre-season.

"He came after that, so it was different for him after what he did at his previous team [ ]. But he’s getting better, with the ball there is no doubt, without the ball, he is starting to understand what we want from him."