PSV star Malik Tillman withdraws from USMNT squad due to injury ahead of Germany and Ghana friendlies

PSV star Malik Tillman has been forced out of the U.S. men's national team squad for upcoming friendlies due to injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSV announced on Monday that Tillman would be unable to feature for the USMNT in friendlies against Germany and Ghana due to a minor injury suffered in his goal-scoring performance against Sparta Rotterdam. U.S. Soccer went on to confirm the news, with the coaching staff assessing the possibilities of a replacement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We were alerted to Malik's injury with him having to withdraw," USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan said. "We're still in the beginning stages of us having discussions with the technical staff. All options are on the table in terms of replacing him. It's an unfortunate injury for Malik. We were looking forward to having him and we wish him a speedy recovery."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Gio Reyna not fully fit, Tillman's injury leaves the U.S. without the Borussia Dortmund star's natural replacement as a potential No. 10. Tillman could have logged heavy minutes this camp if the U.S. were to invert their midfield, as Reyna is not expected to be used for long stretches as he works his way to full fitness.

Now, depending on a replacement, the U.S. could very well continue on with a No. 6 behind two No. 8s, even without Tyler Adams in camp due to an injury of his own.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Germany on Saturday in East Harford, CT before hosting Ghana three days later in their second friendly of the international break.

As for PSV, the club will be keeping a close eye on Tillman's recovery ahead of their return to Eredivisie play on October 21 and, more importantly, a crucial Champions League clash with Lens on October 24.