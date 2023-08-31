Revealed: Major MLS change 'likely to happen' following Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami

MLS are expected to introduce a major change following Argentina international Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami.

Messi's arrival prompts change

MLS to pause during FIFA breaks

Martino reveals MLS analyzing potential stoppage

WHAT HAPPENED? Major League Soccer is known for being adamant in its stance to continue domestic football action during FIFA's international windows. However, according to Marca, the league is on the verge of a transformation due to the growing presence of elite players, particularly Messi and is analysing the prospect of a future stoppage during FIFA dates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tata Martino, manager of Inter Miami, also believes such a change is imminent, telling reporters that he understands that "for next year they are analyzing it and it is likely to happen."

Argentina are set to play the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the upcoming international break against Ecuador and Bolivia and the Argentine skipper will be unavailable for selection for Miami during that period. Martino has already admitted he expects to lose his star man for three games because of Argentina duty and, to prevent such occurrences in the future, the MLS are mulling over a rule change from next season.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi will participate in Inter Miami's next fixture against LAFC in the MLS before flying to Buenos Aires to join his Argentine team-mates for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on September 7.