'I will do everything': Lyon president promises fans they are seeking a new deal with Memphis Depay

The Dutch forward's contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2021, and Jean-Michel Aulas has told supporters they are keen to agree an extension.

chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has used social media to assure the club's supporters he is doing everything he can to convince key player Memphis Depay to stay with the club.

The international forward's contract expires in the summer of 2021, with no agreement currently in place to keep him with the club beyond that point.

However Aulas says he "trusts" the former player and is confident that he can tie the player down to a new deal.

Through Twitter on Sunday night, Aulas said: "I really hope that Memphis will remain in the OL family for a long time to come. I will do everything for that. Memphis knows what I'm up for, I trust him."

Depay has shone for Lyon since joining the club, after his big money move from Eindhoven to Manchester United in 2015 fell flat.

The now 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a £30 million deal after shining at the 2014 World Cup a year previously, however he was never able to live up to sky-high expectations in the Premier League.

He scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United, and was allowed to move on to Lyon in January 2017 for £15m.

The Dutchman has found a new lease of life in , scoring 53 goals and setting up another 43 in his 134 appearances for the club.

He was on course for his most prolific season so far in 2019/20, with 14 strikes in 18 matches in all competitions, before suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in December.

The injury had looked set to rule Depay out of Netherlands' campaign this summer but the coronavirus pandemic has caused the tournament to be postponed until 2021, giving him renewed hope of shining on the international stage for his country again.

Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman has said he is in contact with the player as he makes his recovery from injury.

He said in March: "We have regular contact. I went to him in Rome. I know about his recovery.

"It looks positive. It's a long way for him still."