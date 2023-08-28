Luis Rubiales may face prosecution for sexual assault as criminal investigation into Spanish FA president's conduct opened

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales may face prosecution for sexual assault after he kissed Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation to determine whether or not Rubiales committed sexual assault when he kissed Jenni Hermoso.

The Spanish attacker said that she did not give the RFEF president consent to kiss her lips during the trophy presentation following Spain's defeat of England in the World Cup final. Hermoso alleged that Rubiales and the RFEF pressured her and her family to publicly excuse the president's behaviour.

The Prosecutor's Office says it has started the investigation because "the sexual act was not consented." A statement read: "Prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault."

The statement also indicated the court would offer Hermoso a chance to file a lawsuit.

On Friday Rubiales held a press conference in which he vowed not to resign, but hours later he was suspended from all footballing activities for 90 days by FIFA.

Football's governing body ordered Rubiales and the RFEF not to contact Hermoso after the latter threatened the player with legal action. The Spanish government has asked Spain's Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend Rubiales.