Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad for Bournemouth Carabao Cup matchup as search continues for his kidnapped father in Colombia

Luis Diaz did not travel with the Liverpool squad for their Carabao Cup tie at Bournemouth amid an ongoing search for his kidnapped father.

Diaz's parents were abducted by armed men on motorbikes in Barrancas, Colombia on Saturday, and while his mother Cilenis Marulanda was later freed, the whereabouts of his father Luis Manuel Diaz are still unknown.

On Wednesday, police raided a home in Barrancas, La Guajira, where they captured a man suspected of participating in the kidnapping and he is now in custody.

Diaz, 26, has reportedly remained in England for 'security reasons' and has been given a leave of absence by Liverpool because of this harrowing situation.

Incidentally, the Colombian international, who took to social media on Tuesday to urge people to join a march to demand the safe release of his father, did not travel to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp's men edged past the Cherries in a 2-1 win.

Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead after 31 minutes, only for Justin Kluivert to equalise shortly after the hour mark.

Then, substitute Darwin Nunez settled proceedings with a stunning strike in the 70th minute to send them into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Police have offered a 200 million peso (£40,000/$49,000) reward for information about the kidnapping. The army are also helping with the search.