Loyalty FC: Jesús Navas explains his eternal Sevilla connection

For most football fans, there is nothing better than seeing a local young prospect rise up through the ranks and establish themselves in the first team.

But Jesús Navas has done more than simply establish himself.

Since making his debut for his boyhood side in 2003, Navas has made over 500 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, winning seven major trophies, with his status as one of the club’s greatest legends – perhaps even the greatest – undisputed.

Such acclaim could easily enlarge anyone’s ego, but at 35, Navas is still as unbecoming as he was when he joined Sevilla 21 years ago.

“For a player from the academy to be able to play at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is a dream come true,” Navas said.

“For me, carrying the name of the stadium is something beautiful and that is what helps me keep working and keeps me humble.

I have always loved Sevilla and have been a fan since I was a kid. I grew up here, for me it is the greatest.”

Above you can hear more from Navas in Loyalty FC, a series by Valvoline.