WATCH: Lloris denies one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time with stunning save from Morocco overhead kick

Jawad El Yamiq was denied a brilliant equaliser for Morocco against France in the World Cup semi-final by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

France 1-0 up

Jawad El Yamiq tries overhead kick

Saved by goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? France goalkeeper Lloris pulled off a great save to prevent El Yamiq making it 1-1 in the World Cup semi-final between the two teams. The Morocco defender produced a superb bicycle kick but Lloris managed to get a hand to the ball to keep it out and preserve his side's lead with the help of the woodwork.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France went into the game as favourites for victory and took the lead after just five minutes when Theo Hernandez opened the scoring. The goal was the first scored by an opposition player against Morocco at the tournament so far.

WHAT NEXT? The winners of the tie will play Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.