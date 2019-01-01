Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham
After a dramatic round of midweek fixtures, Liverpool must wait until Monday night for the chance to maintain or extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
The Reds were left frustrated as their draw at home to Leicester on Wednesday denied them the chance to take full of advantage of Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle 24 hours earlier.
The gap to City, then, remains five points when it might have been seven, and Liverpool could well be under pressure by the time they take to the field at the London Stadium.
West Ham have provided little threat in the last two seasons, with Jurgen Klopp's men winning 4-0 and 4-1 in this fixture, but with nerves jangling among Reds supporters, this promises to be another stern test.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Monday night's game...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool, thankfully, emerged unscathed from the Leicester game, injury-wise.
James Milner will return after serving a one-match suspension, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting nearer to a return after a knee injury.
Dejan Lovren was back on the bench against Leicester and will come into consideration for a start.
Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Milner can be expected to return at right-back (if Alexander-Arnold is not fit), which will allow Jordan Henderson to move back into midfield if required.
Fabinho too will be pushing for a start, which will leave both Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, ineffective against Leicester, sweating over their place. Klopp could choose to revert to a 4-3-3 system, using the pace of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah out wide as he did to good effect last term.
Lovren may well be given a start, especially if West Ham use Andy Carroll's aerial prowess. The Croatian is a more physical option than Joel Matip, though the Cameroon man has let nobody down of late.
West Ham team news
The big concern for the Hammers surrounds star man Marko Arnautovic, who was forced off in their game at Wolves on Tuesday with an ankle injury.
Early suggestions are that the issue is not as serious as first feared, with the Austrian facing a race to be fit for Monday's game.
Elsewhere, Pellegrini will be without long-term absentees Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini, while defender Fabian Balbuena is missing too.
Samir Nasri, Lucas Perez and Aaron Cresswell are also doubtful, and midfielder Jack Wilshere is also on the injury list.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
West Ham have lost their last four Premier League matches against Liverpool, conceding exactly four times in each defeat (0-4, 1-4, 1-4, 0-4).
Liverpool have won both of their Premier League matches at the London Stadium against West Ham – they haven’t won three consecutive away league games against the Hammers since January 2007.
Liverpool have scored four times in each of their last four Premier League games against West Ham; in top-flight history, only twice has a team scored four or more goals in five consecutive matches against an opponent – Sunderland vs Manchester United (five between 1893 and 1906) and Arsenal vs Middlesbrough (seven between 1930 and 1933).
In their 0-3 defeat at Wolves, West Ham failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since December 2017 against Arsenal; it was also the first time a side managed by Manuel Pellegrini had failed to attempt an effort on target in a Premier League game.
Liverpool have kept six clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, one more than they did in the whole of 2017-18. They last kept more on the road in the 2014-15 campaign (8).
All seven of the Premier League goals conceded by West Ham in 2019 have been scored in the second half of matches.
West Ham are looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions at the London Stadium for the first time in what will be their 61st match at the stadium.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in five goals in three Premier League appearances against West Ham (four goals, one assist).
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has lost more Premier League games against Liverpool (5) than he has against any other club, losing all three against Jurgen Klopp.
Mohamed Salah is currently on 48 Premier League goals for Liverpool. He’d be the fastest player to reach 50 with a certain club if he bags twice here (this would be his 61st game).