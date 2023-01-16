Liverpool & Spurs-linked Amrabat ‘not for sale’ as Fiorentina look to frustrate midfielder’s Premier League suitors

Liverpool, Tottenham and any other suitors of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat have been informed that the midfielder is “not for sale”.

WHAT HAPPENED? With another winter transfer window now open, and with the Morocco international having caught the eye during a historic run by his country to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, a big-money move in January has been speculated on. Fiorentina are, however, eager to point out that no approaches for any of their most prized assets will be considered.

WHAT THEY SAID: Viola CEO Joe Barone has told DAZN of the speculation that continues to rage around star turns in Florence: “I can now confirm that Sofyan Amrabat and Nico Gonzalez are not for sale. The president, Commisso, already said that. I can confirm the same for both Gonzalez and Amrabat.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There had been suggestions that Fiorentina could raise as much as £40 million ($49m) from the sale of Amrabat, with the combative 26-year-old seeing his stock soar after putting in a collection of impressive performances in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to freshen up an ageing engine room at Anfield, but the Reds do not have the spending power boasted by some of their Premier League rivals and will need to be patient if Amrabat really is considered to be a top target.