‘Liverpool will sign Werner, but two will leave’ – Reds legend Molby makes transfer predictions

The former Anfield favourite can see Jurgen Klopp adding a prolific German striker to his squad, but feels there will be departures as well

are being backed by Jan Molby to add Timo Werner to their ranks in the next transfer window, but the Reds legend can also see “one or two players” moving on.

Any departures from Anfield will free up space for Jurgen Klopp to bolster his squad.

Recent successes mean that the Premier League leaders have funds to spend, but big-money deals are expected to be in short supply due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be that Liverpool decide to invest part of that budget in another forward, with greater depth considered to be required in that area.

Werner would be a logical choice, given the RB Leipzig striker’s prolific record in Germany and apparent suitability to Klopp’s system.

Molby can see the Reds making an approach, with exits for those running down their contracts or deemed surplus to requirements set to make it easier for additions to be sought.

The former Liverpool midfielder told Hotel Tia: “Yes I do [think Werner will come].

“I don't think there's going to be an awful lot of transfers happening this forthcoming summer, but I think that in many ways suits Liverpool.

“They've got a very strong squad at the moment. There will be one or two players leaving, but we've got some young players that need to be introduced into the squad.

“So if Liverpool cannot spend any money I don't think it will be a big problem.

“Timo Werner eventually I think will come. I think his preferred choice is Liverpool.

“Also when I look at him, he is a top, top player, but I couldn't see him playing for because they play in a different way, they play possession-based football. That is not his game. His game is exactly what we are all about.”

Mounting speculation regarding a move to Merseyside for Werner has divided opinion, with many seeing him as another useful signing for Klopp.

Plenty, though, have suggested that he would be little more than a squad player as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have starting berths nailed down.

Ex-Reds winger Steve McManaman has said: “There’s people like Werner who has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool, but I do not know if he is ready for that step up yet.

“He’s young, he’s quick, he’s got an eye for goal, he has played for his country.

“It would be great if Liverpool could acquire him just to strengthen the squad, he is only going to get better. Has he got the quality to usurp the front three? Probably not yet. But he is certainly one for the future.”