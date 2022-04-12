Liverpool or Manchester City? Which Premier League title challenger has the toughest run-in

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and entertaining divisions in world football, with the 2021-22 campaign delivering more drama as Manchester City and Liverpool play out a thrilling title race.

Two of the best sides on the planet are clinging to dreams that this will once again be their year, with the top-flight crown in England having headed to either Etihad Stadium or Anfield in each of the last four seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a narrow advantage with seven games left, but Jurgen Klopp’s team are ready to pounce. Who has the toughest run-in? GOAL takes a look…

Who has the toughest run-in?

MANCHESTER CITY 2-2 LIVERPOOL.



Manchester City have secured domestic dominance in three of the last four campaigns and remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours alongside their Premier League title bid.

Man City's remaining league fixtures:

Date Opponent H/A Apr 20 Brighton H Apr 23 Watford H Apr 30 Leeds A May 8 Newcastle H May 15 West Ham A May 22 Aston Villa H TBD Wolves A

Liverpool brought a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close in 2020 and could go on to complete a historic quadruple this season if another league crown can be landed alongside Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League honours.

Liverpool's remaining league fixtures:

Date Opponent H/A Apr 19 Man Utd H Apr 24 Everton H Apr 30 Newcastle A May 7 Tottenham H May 10 Aston Villa A May 15 Southampton A May 22 Wolves H

Average league standing of run-in opponents

Guardiola’s troops have five games to come against sides that currently sit in the bottom-half of the table.

Watford and Leeds may still have plenty to play for by the time they face the Citizens as they find themselves locked in relegation battles, while Wolves and West Ham are pushing hard for European qualification at the opposite end of the division.

Opponent Current league position Brighton 11 Watford 19 Leeds 16 Newcastle 15 West Ham 6 Aston Villa 12 Wolves 8 Average 12.6



Liverpool are about to embark on a run that will see an FA Cup semi-final showdown with City at Wembley followed by a visit from arch-rivals Manchester United, a derby with Everton, a trip to rejuvenated Newcastle and a home clash with top-four hopefuls Tottenham.

Opponent Current league position Man Utd 7 Everton 17 Newcastle 15 Tottenham 4 Aston Villa 12 Southampton 14 Wolves 8 Average 11

Average points return of run-in opponents

For City, Brighton and Watford have only taken four points apiece from their last six games and are woefully out of form.

Aston Villa have not fared much better of late, while Leeds, Wolves, Newcastle and even sixth-placed West Ham have been struggling for consistency over recent weeks and are hardly firing on all cylinders.

Opponent Current points tally Brighton 37 Watford 22 Leeds 33 Newcastle 34 West Ham 51 Aston Villa 36 Wolves 49 Average 37.4

When it comes to Liverpool, they will feel that a meeting with out-of-sorts United is arriving at a good time with the Red Devils taking only eight points from the last 18 on offer.

Everton, Southampton and Aston Villa have all been scratching around for form, as have Newcastle, with top four-hopefuls Tottenham – who have won five of their last six and four in a row – the most serious threat to the Reds.