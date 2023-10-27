Sacked already! Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler shockingly fired by Saudi side Al-Qadsiah after just four months in charge and with team second in table

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has been sacked by Al-Qadsiah after just four months in charge and with the team second in table.

Al-Qadsiah show Fowler the door

Team remain unbeaten in the league

Replaced by Real Madrid great Michel

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Fowler's success in leading the team to second place in the league, with six wins and two draws from the opening eight matches, he was relieved of his duties. The former striker had even received the Manager of the Month award for his team's performance in September, which makes the decision even more surprising.

The only significant loss came in the King Cup of Champions when they were defeated by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Taawoun by a 2-0 scoreline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Liverpool legend has been replaced by former Sevilla manager and Real Madrid great Michel Gonzalez. It was his fourth stint as a manager after coaching the likes of Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar, and East Bengal.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Al-Qadsiah put out a statement announcing their decision that read: "Al-Qadsiah FC terminates its contractual relationship with coach Robbie Fowler. We thank the coach for what he provided during the contractual period with the team."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Michel's first game in charge as Al-Qadsiah manager is against league leaders Al-Orobah on November 1.