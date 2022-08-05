Liverpool handed injury boost with Alisson fit to face Fulham - but Konate set for spell on sidelines

The Brazilian has been sidelined with an abdominal issue but will be available for the Reds' Premier League opener this weekend

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League opener at Fulham, with Jurgen Klopp confirming goalkeeper Alisson Becker is available for selection after injury.

The Brazilian missed last weekend’s Community Shield win over Manchester City with an abdominal issue picked up during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the Far East, but has returned to full training at Kirkby this week and will start at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Klopp does however have concerns over a host of first-team players, with Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones added to a lengthening injury list this week.

What did Klopp say about Alisson’s injury?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Klopp told reporters that Alisson was “fine" after his injury.

The 29-year-old will replace Adrian against Fulham, but Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool’s No.2 goalkeeper, is still a few weeks away from fitness following a groin injury picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in June.

What did Klopp say about Liverpool’s other injuries?

Klopp confirmed on Friday that Konate would be out of action for “a while” after sustaining a knock to his knee during the friendly defeat to Strasbourg at Anfield last Sunday.

Curtis Jones meanwhile will miss the trip to Fulham with a calf injury, while Diogo Jota is “a few weeks” away from a return after a hamstring issue.

Kostas Tsimikas (knee) is expected to resume full training next week, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) is likely to be out for at least six weeks.

New signing Calvin Ramsay and teenage forward Kaide Gordon are also currently absent, though both are expected back in action this month.

Could Konate’s injury affect Liverpool’s transfer plans?

Klopp was asked whether Liverpool’s injury woes may force the club to move into the transfer market.

“We have too many injuries, that's true, but in the moment nothing has changed,” he said. “We can’t solve problems we have for four weeks with a transfer”

“At the moment it makes no sense to us, the transfer window is still open and we will see, but we have no plans.”

He did however suggest that Nat Phillips may be retained as cover, given Konate’s injury. The 25-year-old has been attracting interest from the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth, but may now stay at Anfield until at least January.

“Probably,” Klopp said when asked if Phillips would be kept. "It [Konate’s fitness] will influence the outgoing transfers."