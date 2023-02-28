Liverpool boosted by Darwin Nunez & Ibrahima Konate returns ahead of Wolves clash as Jurgen Klopp also gives positive Luis Diaz update

Jurgen Klopp has Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate back in training at Liverpool, with the Reds being handed a timely fitness boost.

Injuries have been an issue for Reds

Key men being eased back into the fold

Home date with Wolves next up

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022-23 campaign has been a testing one on all fronts at Anfield, with regular fitness setbacks suffered by key men doing the collective cause few favours. Klopp is, however, easing some of his walking wounded back into the fold – with Uruguayan frontman Nunez expected to be in contention for a Premier League clash with Wolves on Wednesday, while French defender Konate is also ready to start competing for game time once more after being absent since the end of January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp also gave a positive update on long-term absentee Luis Diaz when asked how his squad is shaping up heading into a home date with Wolves: “Thiago is in rehab. Luis I watched half an hour of rehab session on the pitch, doing shooting, moving, really good but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out. Ibou trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well. Then we will see.”

Klopp added on potentially welcoming Nunez back into his plans after seeing the South American sit out a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace: “Darwin we have to see. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool’s attacking ranks are also being bolstered by the return of Diogo Jota, with the Portugal international forward four games into a comeback from four months on the sidelines. Klopp added on the benefits of having the talented 26-year-old available: “Massive. Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now. He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens. Top class player, versatile. Helpful for this busy period.”

WHAT NEXT? After playing host to Wolves, Liverpool – who sit seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top four – will welcome old adversaries Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday.