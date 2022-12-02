Liverpool won’t be given Bellingham transfer ‘gift’ despite ‘preferred’ admission from Borussia Dortmund director

Borussia Dortmund director Carsten Cramer has warned Liverpool that Jude Bellingham will not be gifted to them despite strong ties between the clubs.

Teenager has been starring in Germany

Return to England touted

Anfield giants among interested parties

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation continues to rage regarding the England international midfielder’s future, with leading sides in the Premier League looking to lure the talented 19-year-old back to his homeland. Liverpool are said to figure prominently in that transfer hunt, as the Reds seek to reinforce their engine room, and the presence of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield could prove to be a useful ace up their sleeve.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cramer, who is sporting director at Dortmund, admits as much but has told Vietnam News: “Maybe there is a success existing between Jude Bellingham and (England’s) success in the World Cup. He has a contract. I’m a sales person regarding commercial business, but not regarding the player’s business. We are happy to have him on board one hundred percent and the longer Jude will play for us, the better it will be."

He added: “We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship to Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in EPL as well. But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is tied to a contract at Dortmund through to 2025, meaning that they are under no pressure to sell, and his exploits for club and country are said to have pushed his price tag beyond the nine-figure mark.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bellingham, with a big-money move expected to be made at some stage, and Liverpool need to come into contention for more major honours at home and abroad if they are to position themselves at the front of a congested queue.