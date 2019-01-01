Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United slap £180m price tag on Pogba

Fulham interested in £15m Knockaert move
Fulham have contacted Brighton over a potential £15 million ($19m) transfer for Anthony Knockaert, reports The Sun.
The Cottagers are hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League and have identified the 27-year-old winger as a key piece of that equation.
Knockaert could be tempted by a drop down to the Championship by an increase on his current wages with the Seagulls.
Manchester United slap £180m price tag on Pogba
The club have been angered by Mino Raiola saying his client wants to leave
Manchester United have placed a £180 million (€200m/$226m) price tag on wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror.
In the wake of Pogba's agent Mino Raiola saying his client wants to leave Old Trafford, United are playing hardball when it comes to any potential sale of the France star.
That means that any interested party, likely Juventus or Real Madrid, would have to pay twice what United paid to sign Pogba three years ago.
Arsenal revive interest in Ruben Dias
Arsenal have revived their interest in Benfica defender Ruben Dias, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners are in the market for a new centre-back after Laurent Koscielny went on strike and refused to travel with the team for their pre-season tour of America.
Dias, 22, has a release clause of around £54 million (€60m/$68m), meaning Arsenal would spent their entire transfer budget on the Portugal international pending any sales.
Everton will demand £25m from Leipzig for Lookman
Everton will demand RB Leipzig pay £25 million (€28m/$31m) for striker Ademola Lookman, claims the Liverpool Echo.
Lookman impressed on loan with Leipzig in 2017-18, but the Bundesliga side failed with several bids to sign the forward last summer.
After a season in which Lookman started just three Premier League games for Everton, Leipzig have now returned for the 21-year-old.
West Ham set to sign £36m Haller
West Ham are closing in on a £36 million (€40m/$45m) move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, according to the Daily Mail.
The Hammers are desperate to land a forward after losing out on Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez and selling Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG.
Haller, 25, is ready to sign a four-year deal with the Hammers after talks between the two clubs progressed rapidly.
Sheffield Wednesday hold up Newcastle move for Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday are demanding a higher fee than expected from Newcastle to land Steve Bruce, reports Sky Sports News.
Newcastle have been in talks over hiring Bruce as their next manager, but that move has now hit a snag.
The Premier League side were looking to pay £1 million in compensation for Bruce, but Wednesday are now demanding far more.