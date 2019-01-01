Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sarri one loss away from being sacked

The are ready to give up their pursuit of Tigres forward Eduardo Vargas, according to ESPN.

The Timbers have offered $8.5 million (£7m) for Vargas, but Tigres value the player at a higher price, even though they are looking to sell him.

Because of that desire to sell, Tigres could eventually return to Portland more amenable to a deal, but the side no longer considers a move for Vargas likely in the league's primary transfer window.