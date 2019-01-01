Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ask for Vinicius as part of Neymar deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal

Taarabt extends Benfica deal through 2022

2019-08-14T22:05:54Z

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt has extended his contract through 2022.

The 30-year-old joined Benfica from QPR in 2015, and spent a season and a half on loan with Genoa between 2017 and 2018. 

Nice interested in Gabriel Barbosa move

2019-08-14T21:34:18Z

Nice are interested in signing Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa, reports Le10Sport

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Flamengo in his native Brazil, where he has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Inter's asking price is likely to be around €20 million (£18m/$22m).

King nearing loan move to Rangers

2019-08-14T21:10:41Z

Leicester City midfielder Andy King is nearing a loan move to Rangers, according to LeicestershireLive

The 30-year-old is looking unlikely to earn many minutes under Brendan Rodgers this term, having spend the second half of last season on loan at Derby County

King will head to Scotland on Thursday to speak with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over a potential loan move. 

Hearts sign Premier League veteran Whelan

2019-08-14T20:45:35Z

Hearts have announced the signing of free agent midfielder ​Glenn Whelan on a one-year contract. 

Whelan, 35, left Aston Villa at the end of last season after making 36 appearances in the Championship for the club. 

The Ireland international made close to 300 appearances for Stoke City in the English Premier League.

Juventus sporting director: Dybala no closer to leaving the club

2019-08-14T20:20:48Z

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said there have been no developments in Paulo Dybala's potential exit from the club. 

Dybala has been linked with a move away all summer, but a potential switch to Tottenham or Manchester United did not materialise. 

Inter are rumoured to be interested in the Argentine, with out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi potentially heading the other direction.

Read the full story on Goal 

Getty Images

Celta Vigo land Diop on loan from Lyon

2019-08-14T19:55:01Z

Celta Vigo have signed midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop on loan from Lyon, with an option to purchase for €9 million (£8m/$10m).

Diop signed for Lyon in 2017 from Celta, and has now returned to the club where he came up through the youth ranks. 

The 22-year-old made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season, five of which were starts. 

Van Persie: I could have gone to Italy or Spain

2019-08-14T19:05:15Z

Robin van Persie says he does not regret leaving Arsenal for Manchester United while adding that he had options to go to Italy or Spain.

The forward drew the ire of Gunners fans after leaving for Old Trafford, but the former Dutch star says he does not regret his departure.

Read what van Persie had to say on Goal!

Girona confirm signing of former Barcelona midfielder

2019-08-14T18:45:22Z

Girona have confirmed the signing of Gerard Gumbau from Leganes.

The former Barcelona midfielder joins the club on a deal through 2022.

Gumbau had been with Leganes since leaving Barcelona in 2017 and he went on to make 48 appearances for the club.

Neville has no desire to return to coaching

2019-08-14T18:25:25Z

Gary Neville says he has no desire to return to coaching following a disastrous spell with Valencia.

The former England star now works as a pundit and he opened up on his stint as a manager in Spain.

Read what Neville had to say on Goal!

Club America wanted Barco deal

2019-08-14T18:05:35Z

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco was a target of Club America this January, according to Medio Tiempo.

The young Argentine turned down the move, prompting the Mexican side to add Nicolas Benedetti.

Atlanta and Club America are set to face off on Wednesday in the Campeones Cup. 

Tosun nearing Frankfurt move

2019-08-14T17:45:22Z

Cenk Tosun is nearing a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt, according to FR.

Negotiations between player and club are supposedly in the advanced stages, despite the forward's high wages at Everton.

The 28-year-old was born in Germany and came up through Frankfurt's academy, making just one senior appearance before joining Gaziantepspor in 2011.

Sturridge closing in on move to Trabzonspor

2019-08-14T17:30:41Z

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is closing in on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Goal can confirm that the 29-year-old is traveling to Turkey on Wednesday, with Trabzonspor set to offer a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Sturridge, who left Liverpool this summer after joining in 2013, would earn around €3 million (£2.8m/$3.3m) per season in Turkey.

Read the full story on Goal

Real Madrid deny Vinicius request from PSG

2019-08-14T17:10:37Z

The French side asked for the winger as part of a deal for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain requested Vinicius Junior as part of a deal for Neymar, but Real Madrid immediately rejected the proposal, according to AS.

Vinicius' name was brought up twice more as part of negotiations between the two sides, but the Spanish club refuses to include him as part of any deal.

PSG's Leonardo sees Vinicius as the "anti-Neymar" due to his ability to avoid trouble off the field. 

Balotelli set for Brescia move

2019-08-14T16:50:00Z

Mario Balotelli is set to return to Serie A with his hometown club Brescia, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The free agent striker had been in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo, but was unable to reach a deal to move to South America. 

Balotelli will sign a three-year deal with Brescia worth €1 million per year after taxes, which could rise to €3m with bonus clauses. 

Coutinho's agent arrives in Barcelona for exit talks

2019-08-14T16:30:17Z

Philippe Coutinho's agent has arrived in Barcelona to discuss the midfielder's potential departure. 

Barcelona are looking to offload Coutinho, who has failed to live up to expectations following a January 2018 move from Liverpool.

The Brazilian could move to PSG as part of a deal that would bring Neymar to Barcelona, while a loan to Bayern Munich with an option to buy also remains on the table.

Read the full story on Goal right here

Bony eyeing move to Italy or Turkey

2019-08-14T16:08:45Z

Former Swansea City forward Wilfried Bony is hoping for a move to Italy or Turkey.

Bony, 30, is currently a free agent after leaving the Swans at the end of last season, and is training with League Two side Newport County to keep up his fitness.

"My agent is talking with some clubs in Italy and Turkey also. We are waiting for the best offer and then after discussing it, we will try to go there and sign. I hope to find a club as soon as possible," Bony told BBC Sport Wales. 

Antwerp looking to sign Defour from Burnley

2019-08-14T15:47:54Z

Royal Antwerp are hoping to land midfielder Steven Defour from Burnley, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a calf injury that limited him to just six Premier League appearances last season.

Defour joined Burnley from Anderlecht in 2016.

Getty Images

Zidane on the brink of resigning over Pogba failure

2019-08-14T15:24:10Z

The Madrid boss is furious his side haven't landed the Man Utd star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is on the brink of resigning over his side's failure to sign Paul Pogba, El Pais journalist Diego Torres tells The Independent.

Zidane promised Pogba that he would bring him to the Bernabeu this summer but that move is looking increasingly unlikely as the Premier League seasons begins.

Madrid's failure to land Pogba is likely to damage an already fraught relationship between Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.

N'Zonzi nears Galatasaray move

2019-08-14T15:01:10Z

Steven N'Zonzi is closing in on a move to Galatasaray, reports Sky Sports.

The French midfielder will be loaned to the Turkish side from Roma as Galatasaray will pay his full salary.

He is set to fly to Turkey having already agreed to the move.  

Perisic: You can't say no to Bayern

2019-08-14T14:45:18Z

Ivan Perisic says it is impossible to say no to Bayern Munich after completing his move to the German champions.

The winger arrived on Tuesday on a season-long loan from Inter with Bayern also possessing an option to buy.

Read what Perisic had to say on Goal!

Red Bulls waive Ivan

2019-08-14T14:30:16Z

The New York Red Bulls have waived midfielder Andreas Ivan, the club confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined the club last summer from SV Waldhof Mannheim in Germany.

He went on to make 21 appearances with just one goal and two assists for the MLS club. 

Rosenborg turns down Bony

2019-08-14T14:15:52Z

Norwegian side Rosenborg turned down a chance to sign Wilfried Bony, according to Dagbladet.

The former Manchester City striker was offered to the club this month as he is currently out of contract.

However, Rosenborg turned down the chance to sign the Ivorian forward, who has recently been training with League Two side Newport County.

Betis complete Iglesisas deal

2019-08-14T14:00:37Z

Real Betis have completed the signing of Borja Iglesias from Espanyol in a deal worth €28 million ($31 million/£26 million).

Iglesias scored 20 goals in 43 matches for Espanyol last season, including 17 in La Liga, in his first real run in the Spanish top flight.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old forward had featured primarily in the second division, where he scored double-digit goals in each of his five campaigns.

Cavallini turned down Whitecaps move

2019-08-14T13:40:46Z

Lucas Cavallini turned down a proposed move to the Vancouver Whitecaps, according to Record.

The Canadian international opted not to return home as he wished to remain with Mexican side Puebla.

Cavallini asked the club for a substantial raise in salary in order to offset his desire to keep himself and his young family from moving from Mexico.

Why does no one want Super Mario? Balotelli's career at risk as he struggles to find new club

2019-08-14T13:20:19Z

Mario Balotelli was in fine form for Marseille last season, but was it such a surprise that they let him go?

The former Manchester City forward is without a club right now and it appears his time in top-level European football may be coming to an end far too soon.

Read the full story on Goal!

Getty Images

Celtic still trying to replace Tierney

2019-08-14T13:00:00Z

Celtic are considering a move for Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling in a bid to fill the void left by Kieran Tierney. 

The Scottish champions have already brought in full-backs this summer in Hatem Abd Elhamed and Boli Bolingoli, but the Scottish Sun claim that Meling is next to arrive.

The 24-year-old scored against Celtic in Champions League qualification last summer, while Neil Lennon's side were knocked out of this season's competition last night by Romanian side Cluj.

Suso keen to stay despite offers

2019-08-14T12:45:00Z

AC Milan's Suso is keen to sign a new contract with the club, while both Lyon and Fiorentina are reportedly interested in his signature.

According to Calcio Mercato, the former Liverpool winger wants to stay in Milan. The Italian club are close to signing Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa, but the deal will have no effect on Suso's status at the San Siro.

Getty Images

Valencia to replace Rodrigo with Andre Silva

2019-08-14T12:30:00Z

Valencia will look to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva, should their Spanish forward Rodrigo join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Portguese striker spent last season on loan at Sevilla, but The Independent claim that the 23-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Rodrigo.

Both deals will, however, hinge on Angel Correa's proposed switch to AC Milan.

Baston linked with move away from Swansea

2019-08-14T12:15:00Z

Swansea striker Borja Baston could leave the Championship side this summer, despite scoring in their opening day victory over Hull.

The Spaniard arrived with high expectations in 2016, but The Mirror are reporting that he could still depart in the coming weeks, with Spanish outfit Huesca reportedly interested in his signature.

Betis closing in on Iglesias

2019-08-14T11:36:00Z

Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Borja Iglesias, according to The Independent.

The Spanish striker scored 17 league goals last season, and has reportedly turned down a new contract from current club Espanyol in an attempt to force a move to Betis.

Mandzukic to return to Bayern?

2019-08-14T11:30:00Z

Mario Mandzukic could make a return to the Bundesliga and rejoin former club Bayern Munich, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 33-year-old made over 50 appearances for the German side in a two-year spell, and has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

Getty Images

Llorente on the move?

2019-08-14T11:15:00Z

According to The Guardian, a number of Serie A clubs are weighing up a move for former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente.

Lazio, Napoli and Fiorentina are all reportedly monitoring the 34-year-old, who was released by the north London club earlier this summer.

Former Arsenal winger Reine-Adelaide joins Lyon

2019-08-14T11:00:34Z

🚨 DONE DEAL 🚨

Atleti look to finalise Correa sale to Milan

2019-08-14T10:50:28Z

Atletico Madrid are aiming to speed up negotiations with AC Milan over the sale of Angel Correa so that they can finalise a move for Rodrigo.

Goal Spain can confirm that Correa's agent, Agustin Jimenez, has travelled to Italy for talks with Milan, with Atleti seeking a fee of €50 million (£46m/$56m).

The sale of the Argentine will allow Diego Simeone's side to confirm the purchase of Rodrigo Moreno who, as reported by Goal, is all set to arrive in a €60m (£56m/$67m) deal from Valencia.

How will Barcelona line-up in 2019-20?

2019-08-14T10:35:25Z

Following the summer signings of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, Goal takes a look at what Ernesto Valverde's strongest XI might be when the 2019-20 season gets into full swing!

Check it out right HERE!

Goal

Monaco move for Matuidi

2019-08-14T10:20:54Z

Monaco are planning to raid Juventus for Blaise Matuidi as they target a double swoop that would also see Daniele Rugani head to France.

As reported by Goal, the Ligue 1 side are keen on signing Arsenal target Rugani, although they apparently also want to bring in Matuidi too.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that France international Matuidi is also now considering a switch to Leonardo Jardim's side, who began their 2019-20 season with a 3-0 home defeat to Lyon.

Juventus to land Eriksen on a free transfer

2019-08-14T09:50:47Z

Sarri happy to wait for Spurs star

Juventus will play the waiting game over a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as they look to land him on a free transfer in 2020, according to AS.

As the Serie A champions did with both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juve will attempt to put a pre-contract agreement in place in January, with Eriksen's current deal ending in June 2020.

Maurizio Sarri's side plan to step up their interest in the Spurs midfielder as a return for Paul Pogba appears unlikely, given Manchester United's reluctance to sell and Real Madrid's desire to lure him to Spain.

Gladbach sign Bensebaini from Rennes

2019-08-14T09:32:12Z

🚨 DONE DEAL 🚨

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed the signing of versatile defender Ramy Bensebaini from Rennes.

The Algerian has signed a four-year contract, with Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl saying of the move: "Ramy is the player we were looking for.

"He can play as a left-back or central defender. He has a lot of experience and played for a very good club in Ligue 1 for three successful years."

Roma tell Inter: No Icardi, no Dzeko

2019-08-14T09:12:42Z

⛔⛔⛔

Roma will outright refuse to negotiate with Inter over the sale of Edin Dzeko if Mauro Icardi is not included as part of any potential deal.

The Nerazzurri are apparently looking to add further firepower to their attack following the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, with Dzeko in their crosshairs.

But Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Roma will not do business with their Serie A rivals unless Icardi, who has been frozen out by Antonio Conte, is included in the transfer.

Lampard: Impossible to replace Hazard

2019-08-14T08:53:41Z

Frank Lampard has conceded that it's impossible for Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard.

The Belgian got his dream move to Real Madrid this summer, with the Blues' transfer ban meaning they can't attempt to bring in a like-for-like replacement.

Christian Pulisic has arrived from Dortmund - with that deal having been wrapped up in January 2019 - but, regardless, Lampard doesn't think there is a player the Blues could bring in to match the levels of the 28-year-old.

Check out the full story on Goal!

Lopes joins Sevilla after Ben Yedder's arrival

2019-08-14T08:15:00Z

Monaco's Rony Lopes has signed for Sevilla, after the French club confirmed the signature of Wissam Ben Yedder from the Spanish side earlier today.

The Portugal international becomes Sevilla's 12th summer signing.

Reine-Adelaide close to securing Lyon switch

2019-08-14T07:55:00Z

Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide looks set to join Lyon, reports L'Equipe.

Reine-Adelaide was sold to Angers from Arsenal last summer, but could make the move to fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon after impressing in his first season.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with a move to Monaco, but would favour Lyon in a bid to play Champions League football.

Galatasaray closing in on Nzonzi

2019-08-14T07:35:00Z

Galatsaray are closing in on the signature of Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The former Blackburn and Stoke player joined the Italian side last summer, but could move to the Turkish outfit on a loan deal in the coming days.

Monaco confirm Ben Yedder signing

2019-08-14T07:21:00Z

Monaco have confirmed the signature of Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to Man Utd, but has opted to join the French outfit on a five-year deal.

Zappacosta on his way out

2019-08-14T07:00:00Z

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta looks set for a move away from Stamford Bridge, according to The Mirror.

The full-back has previous Serie A experience with Atalanta and Torino, and is understood to be keen on a return to Italy.

Longstaff set for Newcastle talks amid Man Utd interest

2019-08-14T06:40:00Z

Newcastle are in talks with Sean Longstaff over a new and improved long-term contract in an attempt to end Man Utd's pursuit of the midfielder.

The Times claim that the 21-year-old and his younger brother Matty will both be offered new deals this month.

Getty

Batshuayi added to Roma's list of attacking options

2019-08-14T06:21:11Z

Roma are chasing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as they look to bolster thier attacking options for the start of the Serie A season, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

They start their campaign at home to Genoa at the end of the month, and could bring in the Belgian striker, with Edin Dzeko potentially on his way out.

Kaku plays down Club America links

2019-08-14T04:47:50Z

New York Red Bulls star Kaku has played down links to Liga MX side Club America, though the midfielder has admitted that he plans on moving away from MLS in the future. 

The 24-year-old was said to be on his way out of New York this summer, but seems to have committed to the team for the rest of the season. 

“[My agent] knows my wish and what I think,” Kaku said in quotes published on the league website. “I know in the future I'll go abroad and try to continue to advance my career and continue to grow as a player. I haven't spoken to my representative about the rumor now. So I'm thinking about the Red Bulls and trying to go the farthest possible in the next three months."

Moggi backs Ibrahimovic for Serie A move

2019-08-14T03:56:43Z

Luciano Moggi believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can still make the grade in Serie A

Comparing the Swedish star to Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Juventus executive claims the 37-year-old has "has a biological body that allows him to make the best even at his age​."

Read the full story on Goal 

D.C. United in talks to sign Sturridge

2019-08-14T03:30:44Z

D.C. United are looking at bringing in Daniel Sturridge to the club, according to ESPN

The club have concerns over the forward's injury history but are looking for a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who is heading back to England this winter. 

 

Getty Images

Vertonghen 'fuming' at being left out of Spurs side

2019-08-14T02:50:36Z

Jan Vertonghen was left irate by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's decision to drop him from the team for the their opening Premier League match against Aston Villa

The Daily Mail claim other Spurs players were shocked the defender stayed to watch the match after being told he wouldn't be in the team at all,

Roma and Monaco set to battle for Rugani

2019-08-14T02:13:05Z

With Arsenal having missed out on Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, it seems a couple of European powers are set to do battle for his signature. 

Roma were first to make an approach for the 25-year-old, but sources have confirmed to Goal that Monaco have now made contact about the defender as well. 

Read the full story right here on Goal 

Brescia and Flamengo to battle over Balotelli

2019-08-13T23:37:26Z

Brescia and Flamengo are both looking to sign free agent forward Mario Balotelli, reports Sky Italia. 

The Italy striker has been in talks with the Brazilian side but so far has been unable to reach an agreement on a contract.

With that deal faltering, Brescia, Balotelli's hometown club, which was promoted from Serie B last season, has become more hopeful of a move for the 29-year-old. 

Alexis to be sent to Man Utd reserves if he's not moved

2019-08-13T22:55:25Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to be rid of the Chilean

Alexis Sanchez could be sent to the Manchester United reserves if he's not moved abroad, according to The Sun. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to move the 30-year-old, but his £505,000-a-week salary means that United would likely need to pay a hefty portion of that total to send him on loan.

Roma are interested in Sanchez but if a deal can't be worked out, then the Chile international could find himself playing with United's reserve side moving forward. 

Inter and Juve to battle over €70m Chiesa next summer

2019-08-13T22:40:40Z

Inter and Juventus are set to battle over Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa next summer, reports Gazzetta​ dello Sport. 

Both clubs are interested in the attacking midfielder now, but new Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is not willing to sell his club's best player straight away.

Instead, the fight for Chiesa will move to next summer, with the Viola set to demand €70 million (£65m/$78m) for the 21-year-old. 

Getty

Spurs fear Alderweireld will leave on a free

2019-08-13T22:30:13Z

Tottenham are concerned that defender Toby Alderweireld will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, according to the Mirror

The 30-year-old has entered the final season of his contract and is content to run down the final months of his deal as he considers his options.

Roma were the only club interested in Alderweireld this summer, but the Serie A side failed to meet the Belgian's £25 million ($30m) release clause.

Besiktas in talks over move for Villa's Kodjia

2019-08-13T22:10:13Z

Besiktas are in talks over a move for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, according to Ortacizgi.com.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Villa in 2016, but has seen his potential for playing time diminish after Villa signed Wesley this summer. 

Kodjia's contract with Villa expires at the end of this season.

Chelsea defender Omeruo joins Leganes for £4.6m

2019-08-13T22:05:51Z

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined Leganes in a £4.6 million transfer. 

The Nigeria international starred on loan for the La Liga side last season, and has now seen his time at Chelsea end after joining the club in 2012.

Omeruo did not make a senior appearance for the Blues, taking in loan stints in England, the Netherlands, Turkey and Spain.

Read the full story on Goal