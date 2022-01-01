Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG set to sack Pochettino

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Arsenal confident of landing Jesus

Arsenal have high hopes of completing a deal for Gabriel Jesus, reports the Sun.

The Manchester City man remains one of the Gunners' top targets, and talks are scheduled to resume after Brazil's friendly against Japan on Monday.

Man City veto Alvarez loan moves

Man Utd offer Wan-Bissaka to clubs

Manchester United have already begun to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for transfer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but not Diogo Dalot, who was the subject of enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently.

PSG set to sack Pochettino (Fabrizio Romano)

Leonardo also on the way out of Ligue 1 winners

Gavi receives Barca extension offer

