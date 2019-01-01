Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford to reject Real Madrid

The Manchester United star wishes to remain at Old Trafford despite interest from the Spanish giants

Marcus Rashford is set to reject an offer to join Real Madrid as he wishes to remain at Manchester United, according to the Sun.

The reigning Champions League winners have been in contact with his representatives and were serious about pushing for a move for this coming summer.

Now shining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the forward isn't keen to leave Old Trafford and is set to turn down that offer.