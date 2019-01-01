Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Coutinho as Hazard replacement

Chelsea eye Coutinho as Hazard replacement
The Barcelona star could replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are mulling over a move for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to The Independent.
It's believed that the Blues consider Coutinho as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who is said to have his heart set on a summer transfer to Real Madrid.
Coutinho has endured a tough time at Barcelona so far and Maurizio Sarri's side could offer him a potential escape route at the end of the season.
Solskjaer in pole position to land United job
The Red Devils are unconfident of luring Pochettino to the club
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emerged as the frontrunner to land the Manchester United job on a permanent basis, report The Mirror.
United have not lost a game since the Norweigan's return to the club as interim manager, winning nine and drawing just one.
Mauricio Pochettino was touted as the club's first-choice option to take the reins in the summer, but it's now claimed that United officials are unconfident of luring him to Old Trafford in the summer.
Begovic could leave Bournemouth after bust-up with Howe
Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could be on his way out of the club after a bust-up with manager Eddie Howe, reports The Mirror.
The former Chelsea goalkeeper was recently dropped by the Cherries boss, a decision which is said to have led to a heated discussion between the pair.
As a result, the Bosnian could be shown the exit door in the summer, with 38-year-old Artur Boruc the current first-choice option between the sticks.
Herrera close to penning new United deal
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is on the verge of signing a new one-year contract with the club, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spaniard has been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's go-to players since the former United forward returned as interim manager at the end of last year.
Ashley Young is also said to be close to agreeing a one-year extension to his current deal.
Tottenham eye Maddison as fears grow over Eriksen exit
Tottenham are monitoring Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and could make a move for him if Christian Eriksen leaves the club, reports The Mirror.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are keen to add more homegrown players to their squad and Maddison has been hugely impressive for the Foxes since his summer arrival from Norwich City.
Midfield maestro Eriksen could be set to move on in the summer, with his contract due to expire in 2020. Real Madrid have long been touted as a potential destination for the Dane.