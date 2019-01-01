Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus consider Guardiola and Klopp for manager position

Samper nears Vissel Kobe move
Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper is nearing a move to Vissel Kobe, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Samper, 24, has played just 33 minutes for Barca this season and has been offered a four-year contract by Vissel.
If he completes the transfer, Samper will join former Barca stars Andres Iniesta and David Villa at the Japanese club.
Cutrone interested in Torino move
AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is keen on a move to Torino, and the interest is mutual, according to Tuttosport.
The 21-year-old striker has begun to consider his future at San Siro after Krzysztof Piatek's arrival, which has resulted in fewer opportunities for playing time.
With an eye toward a future with the Italy national team, Cutrone could join Torino this summer on loan or a permanent move.
Juventus consider Guardiola and Klopp for manager position
Massimiliano Allegri could be in his final season in charge in Turin
Juventus are considering both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for their manager position, according to Tuttosport.
Massimiliano Allegri could possibly leave Juve at season's end and though nothing is confirmed, the club have begun to make contingency plans in case Allegri departs.
The club are eyeing Zinedine Zidane, but are also monitoring the situation of the Man City and Liverpool managers, though both will be difficult to pry away from their current sides.
‘Absurd’ that Llorente still at Spurs
Former Athletic Bilbao star Xabier Eskurza has questioned why the club have not done a deal to bring Fernando Llorente back to his roots from Tottenham.
He told AS: "It’s absurd that a team like Athletic haven’t signed a player like Llorente. In any other club, it wouldn’t even be a discussion, Fernando would already be there.”
Rodgers taunted over Leicester move
Brendan Rodgers has been told that “Celtic reserves are bigger than Leicester City”, with Chris Sutton baffled by the decision to leave Parkhead and the timing of that call.
The former Liverpool and Swansea boss is back in the Premier League and agreeing to succeed Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium.
Here is what a former Bhoys striker has made of that switch.
Milan to battle Man City for Marin
AC Milan are prepared to battle Manchester City and Juventus for Dinamo star Antonio Marin, claims Calciomercato.
The 18-year-old winger is expected to be the subject of big-money bids in the near future, but it remains to be seen where he ends up.
Wan-Bissaka not bothered about Man Utd links
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with big-money moves to Manchester rivals United and City, but Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the youngster is unfazed by the transfer talk.
It has been suggested that the 21-year-old has emerged as a top target for those at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium.
Here is what his manager has had to say on that speculation.
Chelsea urged to stick with Sarri
Eddie Newton has urged Chelsea to show stability and keep faith with Maurizio Sarri, insisting that he isn't doing a bad job and that "people get carried away" with their criticisms of the Italian.
The former Blues star has told Goal: “I know it is well-documented our club turn over managers quite regularly. But the simple fact is I think Sarri will get more time."
Newcastle considering Carrick
Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is among those being considered as a potential new manager at Newcastle, claims Teamtalk.
The Magpies are unsure as to how long Rafa Benitez will be sticking around and are starting to piece together contingency plans.
Was Icardi put off Madrid move?
Wanda Nara has denied suggestions that Real Madrid have not bid for Mauro Icardi because the club were put off negotiations due to her behaviour.
She has said: "That Mauro hasn't gone to Madrid because of me, as has been said in Spain, is false and we have a lot of respect for Real Madrid."
Hoedt wants extended Celta Vigo stay
Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt wants to remain at Celta Vigo beyond the end of his current loan deal, report Read Southampton.
The 24 year-old has been on loan at the La Liga side side January after falling out of favour at St. Mary's, but is reluctant to return to the relegation-threatened Saints when the deal expires in the summer.
The defender said: "At the moment, the decision isn’t mine. It depends on how the season goes, first. I like being here, but I still have a contract with Southampton. I’m currently playing for Celta and I will give my all to play my best football."
Icardi could go for as little as €50million
Mauro Icardi could be available for as little as €50million after being stripped of the Inter captaincy, report Marca.
Icardi was removed as skipper last month and hasn't featured for the club in Serie A since, and the player could now leave the club at a hugely cut price.
That has alerted Real Madrid and Manchester United to his possible availability.
Coutinho transfer value plummets after Barcelona woes
Philippe Coutinho's transfer value has plummeted to £86million, according to Transfermarkt.
The Brazilian signed for Barcelona from Liverpool for a massive £120m fee in January 2018 and has scored 18 goals in 42 starts.
But his performances have been disappointing relative to his final 18 months at Anfield, and his value has dropped accordingly.
Valencia set to leave United at the end of the season
Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Manchester United's Antonio Valencia if as expected the full-back leaves in the summer, report the Belfast Telegraph.
Valencia is in his native Ecuador recovering from injury and is out of contract at United at the end of the season.
Questioned on Valencia's absence, boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer said yesterday: "He's still not 100 per cent fit. He's still working to get back fit and he's had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England. He's one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room."
Milan to use Locatelli money for Bakayoko move
AC Milan will use the €12m they are set to receive from the sale of Manuel Locatelli towards the permanent signing of Tiemoué Bakayoko.
The Chelsea player is on a season-long loan at Milan, but the club will look to sign the Blues man permanently in the summer.
Bakayoko will cost around €35m, and the money received from the sale of Locatelli to Sassuolo will be put towards that total.
Kean almost joined Leeds in January
Juventus forward Moise Kean says that he almost signed for Leeds United in January, according to Birmingham Live.
The striker says he was interested in a possible move to the Championship side during the transfer window but the Italian champions put a block on the deal.
United want Sporting's Fernandes
Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes is a target for Manchester United, according to CalcioMercato.
The Portuguese giants are resigned to the possibility they could lose Fernandes amidst the club's financial difficulties, and that has alerted both United and AC Milan to his availabilty.
United are due to meet with the player's representatives next week.
Hayden wants to leave Newcastle to be closer to family
Isaac Hayden wants to leave Newcastle in order to be closer to his fiance and young daughter, according to the Times.
Hayden has sought a move away from St. James's Park during the last two transfer windows after his career on Tyneside went off the rails
“My daughter’s birth, and everything leading up to it, was very traumatic – not many people know what it was really like, said Hayden.”
No-one wants out of Leicester, says Chilwell
Ben Chilwell has calmed talk of a possible summer move to Manchester City by stating that nobody wants out of Leicester now that Brendan Rodgers has taken the reins.
Transfer talk had built around a number of the Foxes’ star men amid a disjointed 2018-19 campaign at the King Power Stadium.
Claude Puel’s methods were not to the liking of everyone, while emerging talents started to register on the transfer radar of Premier League rivals.
Mainz after Bayern youngster
Mainz are chasing Bayern Munich's Woo-Yeong Jeong, according to Kicker.
The 19 year-old South Korean, who netted a hat-trick for Bayern's second string against Ingolstadt on Sunday, has appeared sparingly in the Bayern first team and would command a fee of around €5million.
Longtime RSL and USMNT star Rimando set to retire
Nick Rimando is set to retire at the end of the season, concluding a 20-year MLS career.
The Real Salt Lake goalkepeer is the league's all-time wins leader and has earned 22 U.S. national team caps and numerous other national team call-ups.
Spalletti: Icardi is absent due to injury
The Mauro Icardi saga continued to turn with Luciano Spalletti now insisting the forward is absent due to injury.
Inter have been without their forward for several weeks as contract negotiations continue, but the coach now insists Icardi isn't with the group due to injury, not drama.
Rapids waive designated player Gashi
The Colorado Rapids have announced they have waived designated player Shkëlzen Gashi, ending the forward's three years at the club.
"We want to thank Shkëlzen for his service over the last three seasons and we wish him nothing but the best," the club wrote in a statement on Twitter.
The club has waived forward Shkëlzen Gashi.— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 1, 2019
📝 https://t.co/vp9Nppkn2j#Rapids96 | #Elevate pic.twitter.com/QXR8TEmX7X
Pochettino: Spurs need one more 'magic guy'
Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham need one more "magic guy" if they are to compete for titles.
The club has been frugal through the past two transfer windows, not bringing in any signings to aid the club's title push.
Shelvey likely to leave Newcastle this summer
Jonjo Shelvey is unlikely to return to Newcastle next season despite assurances by Rafa Benitez over his long-term future, according to the Telegraph.
Shelvey has been unable to make his way back into Benitez's squad after returning from injury, and featured for the club's U-23s to get playing time on Friday.
The midfielder is a long-term target for West Ham, who are likely to come with a bid for Shelvey this summer.
Solskjaer preparing for life at Man Utd next season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is preparing for life at Manchester United next season, making plans for the summer transfer window and even featuring in club season-ticket promotions.
The caretaker manager has led United to 12 wins in his first 15 games in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho, but the club has made no announcement yet regarding a long-term appointment.
Yet Solskjaer has explained that he continues to plan ahead even if he is not making any assumptions that he will be handed the role beyond the end of the current campaign.
Galaxy buy out Dos Santos' $6m final season
The MLS club have ended their time with the Mexico international after three and a half seasons
The LA Galaxy have bought out the final year of Giovani dos Santos' contract to get to three designated players on roster, according to the LA Times.
The club had four designated players, which is not allowed by MLS rules, and different solutions were floated about as a way for them to keep the Mexico international.
But the club will instead buy out Dos Santos' final year at $6 million (£5m), which frees up the attacker to be waived, traded or simply let him sit and wait until the contract expire.
Guardiola confirms Man City want 3-4 new players this summer
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are looking to strengthen three or four positions in this summer's transfer window, confirming that a new left-back is a possibility amid concerns over Benjamin Mendy's fitness.
City are also looking for a deep-lying midfielder and Goal understands they are also looking at a new centre-back and striker.
Goal understands that Leicester's Ben Chilwell is an option at left-back, and Goal revealed this week that City are also keeping an eye on Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, while Matthijs De Ligt is a longterm target.
Spurs players fear Kane will leave club
The striker was devastated after the club's loss to Chelsea and there is a fear he could leave in 2020
Tottenham players are fearful Harry Kane will look to leave the club in 2020 if Spurs do not win trophies next season, according to the Telegraph.
Kane was devestated after the loss to Chelsea midweek as it almost certainly ended Spurs faint title hopes.
The striker has spoken of his desire to win trophies and while he isn't expected to force his way out at the end of this season, Spurs players fear another trophyless campaign next term cause him to seek an exit.
Gundogan's Man City future in doubt
Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Ilkay Gundogan's future at Manchester City, suggesting that a new contract would have been done by now had the midfielder been "100 per cent" sure about his future.
Gundogan's current contract expires at the end of next season and City have already attempted to reach a new agreement.
The midfielder has admitted he is considering searching for one last big contract and when asked about the negotiations, Guardiola conceded the club must wait for him to come to a decision.