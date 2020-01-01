Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Roma closing in on Juve's De Sciglio

2020-09-16T00:00:34Z

Aubameyang's new Arsenal contract worth £55m

2020-09-15T22:55:54Z

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has re-signed with Arsenal on a three-year deal that could be worth up to £55 million ($70m) should he see out his contract, claims The Times

The 31-year-old will earn around £350,000 a week once loyalty payments and bonuses are added to his increased base wage of £250,000. 

Aubameyang scored in the Gunners' first Premier League game of the season in a 3-0 win over Fulham

Everton looking to offload several players

2020-09-15T22:40:33Z

Everton are looking to sell or loan out a number of players before the transfer window closes, reports the Mirror

Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Bernard are some of the bigger names the Toffees are hoping to cash in on in the coming weeks. 

Carlo Ancelotti has been able to spend big over the past month to sign James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Dacoure with the club now keen to balance the books. 

Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

2020-09-15T22:25:01Z

An interesting swap deal could be on the cards

Tottenham could allow Dele Alli to join Real Madrid as they attempt to secure the return of Gareth Bale, claims the Telegraph

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is exploring ways to sign Bale and Alli moving to Madrid has emerged as one possibility. 

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has recently claimed that Real Madrid are in negotiations with Tottenham over a move for the Wales star.

Godin key to Inter sealing Vidal deal

2020-09-15T22:15:56Z

Inter must first secure a transfer for Diego Godin before bringing in Arturo Vidal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Godin is close to finalising a move to Cagliari and that must be completed before Vidal's own transfer to Milan can be completed. 

Bayern circling again for Hudson-Odoi

2020-09-15T22:05:50Z

The Blues' young star could be on the move

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again being targetted by Bayern Munich, reports the Daily Mail

The Bundesliga giants made a move for the teenager last year and are now hopeful they could strike a deal before the current transfer window closes. 

Hudson-Odoi is expected to struggle for game time this season at Stamford Bridge with Juventus also monitoring his situation. 