Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus request Fati in Pjanic swap deal

Riqui Puig could also enter deal

have requested include Ansu Fati in the deal that would take Miralem Pjanic to Catalunya, reports Sport.

The teenage forward became an instant hit at Camp Nou early this season thanks to a spate of goals, but has since struggled for playing time in the Barca attack.

Fellow youngster Riqui Puig is also mentioned as a possible makeweight in order to seal a move for Pjanic.