Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kroos to depart Real Madrid for Man City

Milan set Romagnoli price tag
Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli has seen his price tag set at €60m (£51.5m/$68m), despite the Serie A’s side reluctance to sell him, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are among the potential suitors, who may hold an additional advantage over the San Siro club if the latter fail to qualify for the Champions League.
The Red Devils are the apparent main suitors, though Milan remain hopeful that they may be able to keep hold of Romagnoli.
Kroos to swap Madrid for Man City
Midfielder to make Premier League move this summer
Toni Kroos may depart Real Madrid for Manchester City in the wake of what has been a disastrous campaign for Los Blancos, reports Don Balon.
The Germany international is reportedly in advanced talks with Pep Guardiola about a swap to the Eithad Stadium and the Premier League.
Kroos has been a mainstay of Madrid since his arrival in 2014 from Bayern Munich.
Lille boss admits Pepe retention 'difficult'
Lille manager Christophe Galtier has admitted that avoiding the sale of Nicolas Pepe to a European rival will be “difficult”, via Sport.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season with the Ligue 1 club and has been linked to a number of sides, including Bayern Munich and Arsenal.
Lille currently sit second in the French top-flight, behind Paris Saint-Germain, after being embroiled in a relegation battle last season.
Bayern join Dortmund in Zaha pursuit
Bayern Munich are set to face off with Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the hunt for Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha, says Sky Sports News.
Dortmund were already a rumoured suitor for the Eagles star but now look set to duke it out with the Bavarian giants for his signature.
Team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka also remains of interest to the German pair.
Spurs chase Lazio keeper Strakosha
Tottenham Hotspur are in the hunt for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a potential long-term successor for Hugo Lloris, per Calcio Mercato.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side however will likely face tough negotiations in their attempts to prise the young shotstopper away from Serie A.
Lloris, a World Cup winner with France last year, has been with Spurs since 2012.