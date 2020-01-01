The Netherlands midfielder is wanted by United and Real Madrid but he has accepted a transfer is unlikely

Donny van de Beek says he is "proud" to play for and will not complain if he does not get a move away from the club amid interest from and .

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar revealed in June that Van de Beek is a target for United and Madrid following another impressive campaign for the Dutch giants.

However, the international concedes that leaving the club this year is unlikely due to the "messy" situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers," he told Fox Sports following Ajax's 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Utrecht on Thursday.

"If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out"