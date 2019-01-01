Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manhester United eye Icardi switch with Lukaku

Eriksen looks for Man United move after Real dream collapses
The Danish midfielder is determined to move away from Spurs this summer
Christian Eriksen is considering a move to Manchester United or Juventus as he believes his dream of moving to Real Madrid is over.
Madrid's move for Eden Hazard has led the Denmark international to look for other options, according to the Mirror.
The paper reports that Eriksen is valued at £100m ($127m) by Spurs, he's made 206 appearances for the North London side, scoring 49 goals.
Manchester United under pressure from Adidas to keep Pogba
The Daily Mirror says that kit sponsors Adidas are urging Manchester United to keep Paul Pogba, or replace him with an equivalent star.
The France international midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, but Adidas are concerned that a sale will see the club lack star power.
The German company signed a massive 10 year £750m ($1.1b) deal with United in 2015.
Drogba confirms Lampard is in Chelsea talks
Didier Drogba has said Frank Lampard is in talks to take over the manager role at Chelsea, despite Derby's denials.
Drogba, who starred alongside Lampard at Stamford Bridge made the admission on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.
He was asked who should be the next boss in West London by a fan and said: "the one who is in talks now to get the job - Frank Lampard.'
Manchester United could swap Lukaku for Icardi
Red Devils could switch out of favour Belgian for controversial Inter striker
Romelu Lukaku's long awaited transfer to Inter could be one step closer as United are interested in Mauro Icardi, reports the Express.
Lukaku is interested in a switch to Serie A as he has fallen out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at Old Trafford.
Inter are the most likely destination and they want to get Icardi off the books to make room for the former Everton man, with United interested in the former Inter captain.
Sane to snub Bayern
Leroy Sane will turn down a chance to join Bayern Munich and is in contract talks at Manchester City.
The Germany international has told friends of his plans, The Sun reports.
Despite not being an automatic selection at the Etihad, Sane believes the Premier League is the best pace to compete, the report says.