Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho open to Man City return

Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye has rejected claims he will join next season in a statement delivered to L'Equipe.

Despite the Premier League club previously announcing the deal, Gueye has stressed he won't be joining the club after suspect negotiations.

"I wanted to speak out against the circumstances surrounding the signature of a contract with Watford and what I consider to be irregularities with their representatives," he said.

"After numerous discussions, I conclude that there has not been any considerable administrative action taken to resolve my case. As a result, and in consideration of the fact that the contract has not yet taken hold, I announce the end of all contractual links to Watford.”

Gueye has however confirmed he won't be playing for Le Havre next season with his future now up in the air.