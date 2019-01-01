Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to demand £145m for Sane

Arsenal put off by West Ham's £60m Diop price tag
James set for showdown talks with Zidane
James Rodriguez is planning talks with manager Zinedine Zidane over his Real Madrid future, reports ESPN FC.
Rodriguez has returned to Madrid following a two-season loan with Bayern Munich, but Atletico Madrid and Napoli are now interested in his services.
Madrid do not want to sell the Colombian, but he only wants to stay if he can play a significant role this season.
Falcao not heading to Galatasaray
Radamel Falcao is not on his way to Galatasaray despite reports suggesting that the Monaco forward is destined for the Turkish outfit, per Fabrizio Romano.
The Colombia international has been with the Ligue 1 club since 2013 but injury has arguably restricted him from finding his greatest form, with loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea in the middle of his tenure.
The 33-year-old is set to snub a move to the Super Lig - but is thought however to be open to offers from the Chinese Super League in January.
Liverpool ponder Kamano move
Liverpool are weighing up a bid for Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano as a back-up strike option, claims The Sun.
The 23-year-old is apparently on the radar of Jurgen Klopp to provide cover in attack this season behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
He would have to compete with Divock Origi however, following the latter's crucial contributions to last season's Champions League success.
Hammers remain in Long pursuit
West Ham are still hopeful of sealing a work permit for New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long in order to bring him to London Stadium, says the Daily Star.
The Hammers have triggered the release clause in the 26-year-old's contract but are struggling to get him through the Home Office.
The USMNT international was awarded the MLS's Defender of the Year award for his efforts in 2018.
Madrid mull Van de Beek move
Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Donny Van de Beek as an alternative option over Paul Pogba, per Marca.
Los Blancos have been long since linked with a move for the Manchester United playmaker but with a deal very much still up in the air, have now turned their attention back to the Ajax midfielder.
Pogba remains first choice for Zinedine Zidane while Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is another name who has been floated.
City set Sane price at £145m
Bayern in pursuit of Germany international
Manchester City have reportedly set Leroy Sane's asking price at £145m as Bayern Munich look to capture the forward, claims The Sun.
The Germany international has long been linked this off-season with a move to the Bundesliga champions but the Premier Legue title holders have been left angered by the Bavarian side's public pursuit.
If Bayern are to ultimately pay up, it will represent one of the most expensive transfers in history.