Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Umtiti wants Barcelona stay despite fan jeers

Swansea loan out Gould
✍️ Swansea City can confirm goalkeeper @Gouldyy27 has joined @EUFCofficial on loan until January, subject to international clearance.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 10, 2021
👉 https://t.co/ixUqnnEjzN pic.twitter.com/rrPbVSu5Gp
'My time is not done with Bayern' - Davies
Alphonso Davies is eager to point out that his "time is not done with Bayern," with the Canada international determined to land more trophies as he continues to live the dream at the Allianz Arena.
The jet-heeled 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over recent years, with a standing under the brightest of spotlights in Germany embraced after leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.Read the full story on Goal!
Bamba 'delighted' as Middlesbrough move announced
Absolutely delighted to join @Boro, thankful to have the opportunity to keep playing but also start my journey as a coach 🙏🏿 A new challenge where I will be happy to bring all the energy and the experience our season will require. Blessed to be back after all. See you guys soon❤️ pic.twitter.com/xFj9nNclhS— Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) August 10, 2021
Sow makes Sheffield Wednesday switch
🤝 Welcome to Wednesday, Sylla!— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 10, 2021
Dutch forward Sylla Sow has completed his move to Hillsborough! #swfc pic.twitter.com/Zn3uF11X7M
Umtiti wants Barca stay despite jeers (Mundo Deportivo)
An ugly pre-season incident cast further doubt on the defender's future
Samuel Umtiti is not ready to give up on his Barcelona career despite receiving boos and whistles from fans in a friendly against Juventus over the weekend, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The incident clearly had an effect, as he responded on social media shortly afterwards that "sometimes it is better not to say anything and that silence takes care of things." Even before the recent scorn from supporters, the centre-back had been in the crosshairs for recurrent injuries and inconsistent form.
However, he will not sign off on a transfer unless it is to a top-tier title challenger, and has no issue staying at Camp Nou.