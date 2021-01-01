Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Umtiti wants Barcelona stay despite fan jeers

An ugly pre-season incident cast further doubt on the defender's future

Samuel Umtiti is not ready to give up on his Barcelona career despite receiving boos and whistles from fans in a friendly against Juventus over the weekend, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The incident clearly had an effect, as he responded on social media shortly afterwards that "sometimes it is better not to say anything and that silence takes care of things." Even before the recent scorn from supporters, the centre-back had been in the crosshairs for recurrent injuries and inconsistent form.

However, he will not sign off on a transfer unless it is to a top-tier title challenger, and has no issue staying at Camp Nou.