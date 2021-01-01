Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Barcelona star Dembele

Newcastle interested in Aston Villa's Nakamba
Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is the subject of interest from Newcastle United - according to Football Insider.
The Magpies are planning to move for the 27-year-old in January, with a £15 million ($21m) fee likely to be enough to secure his services.
Nakamba has struggled to hold down a place in Villa's starting XI since joining from Club Brugge in 2019.
Man City tracking Ajax winger Antony
Manchester City are tracking Ajax winger Antony - according to Calcio Mercato.
Bayern Munich and Monaco have also been linked with the 21-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2025.
A bidding war could break out for Antony in 2022, with the Brazilian having scored three goals in his first seven Eredivisie outings this term.
Bayern open to selling Coman
Bayern Munich will be open to selling Kingsley Coman when the transfer market reopens - according to AS.
The German champions want the 25-year-old to extend his contract beyond its 2023 expiry date, but he is demanding €16 million (£13m/$19m) per year in wages.
Bayern are unwilling to match that figure, and will, therefore listen to any offers that come in for Coman next year.
Man City want De Jong
Manchester City are plotting a move for Frenkie de Jong, per Calciomercato.
Bayern Munich are also in the mix to move for the Blaugrana man.
De Jong arrived at Camp Nou in 2019 from Ajax and was a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning side last term.
Newcastle eye Dembele swoop (Sport)
Barca man also in Juve sights
Newcastle United and Juventus are the two sides sizing up a swoop for Ousmane Dembele after the player's agent contacted the pair, claims Sport.
The Barcelona star looks all but set to seal a Camp Nou exit next year, amid frustration over his role at the Blaugrana.
But whether he becomes a flagship signing for the new-look Magpies or joins an established Serie A heavyweight remains to be seen.
Man Utd draw up transfer list
Manchester United have three transfer targets for next term, regardless of who is at the helm, as the club look to reverse their slipping fortunes, per Fichajes.
Despite spending big over the summer, with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have done it rough so far.
Midfielder Nicolo Barella, attacker Federico Chiesa and right-back Kieran Trippier are all on the agenda at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek swaps agent for January move
Donny van de Beek has reportedly swapped his agent as he looks to secure a quick exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window, per Voetball International.
The Dutchman has struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford, even as the team has grown under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and now he looks set to flee as they crash back to earth.
No Conte offer from Man Utd yet (Fabrizio Romano)
Ex-Inter boss favourite linked with Old Trafford
There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021
Manchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær.