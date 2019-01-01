Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid lead Man Utd and Man City in Joao Felix pursuit

Real Madrid lead Man Utd and Man City in pursuit of Felix
Midfielder could cost up to £130m
Real Madrid are leading the chase for Portugal starlet Joao Felix, says The Sun.
Any club looking to sign the Benfica midfielder would have to meet a massive release clause, which could jump as high as £130 million if Benfica sign him to a new contract.
Madrid and Juventus are the two front-runners, with Manchester City and Manchester United also interested.
Manchester City see Felix as a long-term replacement for David Silva while Manchester United will look to bring in a number of younger stars for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Icardi civil war can only end one way despite peace treaty
The Mauro Icardi saga remains ongoing, and Inter will, sooner or later, need to resolve the club's issues with the striker.
There are a number of ways the Nerazzurri can approach things but, given the need to push for Champions League football, they cannot afford to let Icardi remain out of the picture much longer.
Cadiff ready for truce with Nantes over Sala transfer
Cardiff City have asked Nantes for a meeting to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over Emiliano Sala's transfer fee, according to the Telegraph.
Lawyers from Cardiff are awaiting a response from Nantes after writing a letter asking for a formal meeting.
FIFA is set to provide a ruling over the situation in the near future with Cardiff having refused to pay a fee for the striker so far.
Boca Juniors chase Vidal
Boca Juniors are looking to sign Arturo Vidal, according to Fox Sports.
The Argentine club is looking to convince Vidal to be the latest big-name star to come back to South America, although they know it will be difficult to convince the Barcelona midfielder to leave Europe.
The club's leadership feels a deal is possible, although it still remains a "dream" deal at this point.
Mourinho hints at Pogba row
Jose Mourinho hinted that a row with Paul Pogba led to his Manchester United firing.
The manager did not name names, but pointed to "His Excellency" and an incident that he saw as an eventual turning point.