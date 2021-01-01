Transfer news and rumours LIVE: 'Huge chance' Van de Beek leaves Man Utd in January

Paraguay name former Galaxy boss as new manager
Paraguay have hired Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the country's new manager, the Paraguayan federation announced.
Schelotto most recently managed the LA Galaxy before being replaced by Greg Vanney ahead of the current MLS season.
La Albirroja currently sit eighth in the 10-team table in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying, four points back of Colombia for the fourth and final automatic spot in Qatar.
Celtic reach out to enquire about Brazilian midfielder
Celtic are keeping a close eye on midfielder Fernando Henrique, says Globo Esporte.
A representative of the club has contacted Gremio to discuss a deal for the January transfer window.
Henrique has also been linked with a move to the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.
Newcastle in for Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest player linked with Newcastle.
According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in signing the Everton forward.
Haaland wants £30 million per season
Erling Haaland will want a salary of £30 million ($41m) per year if he leaves Borussia Dortmund for a new club in the summer, reports ESPN.
Haaland has been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid for some time and is expect to leave Dortmund at some point.
The Norway star can leave Dortmund at the end of this season if a club triggers his €75m ($87m) release clause.
Inter Miami eye Palmeiras star
Inter Miami are eyeing a deal for Palmerias' Raphael Veiga, according to UoL.
The club is willing to pay up to $12 million for the midfielder, with negotiations set to begin in the coming weeks.
Veiga currently has a contract with Palmeiras through 2024.
Montreal exercise purchase option on Torres
CF Montreal have completed a permanent deal for Joaquin Torres, the club announced.
Torres has been on loan this season from Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, featuring 24 times, and has signed a new deal that will keep him in Montreal until 2024.
“We are pleased with Joaquín’s transfer to the Club,” said CF Montreal Sporting Director Olivier Renard.
“Like Ahmed (Hamdi), Joaquin has adapted well since his arrival last winter. We are happy with what he has done so far this season and we are confident for the future. He is a player who is motivated to be in Montreal and he feels good at the Club.”
'Huge chance' Van de Beek leaves Man Utd in January (Fabrizio Romano)
Dutchman not currently in talks with Ajax
There’s nothing going on between Ajax and Manchester United for Donny van de Beek. Rumours about a potential comeback in January are considered ‘fake’ by all parties involved as things stand now. 🔴 #MUFC #Ajax— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2021
Btw, there are ‘huge chances’ for Donny to leave Man Utd in January.
AC Milan keeping tabs on Alvarez
AC Milan are monitoring Julian Alvarez amid interest from a host of European clubs in the River Plate star, according to AS.
Former Real Madrid trialist Alvarez has been impressing in Argentina, with Milan having reportedly sent representatives to South America to follow his progress.
Liverpool, Man Utd & PSG made Fati offers
Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were three of the clubs that made attempts to sign Ansu Fati before he penned a new contract with Barcelona, Cope reports.
The Spain international committed his long-term future to Barca on Wednesday and confirmed that he did receive offers from elsewhere that were apparently double what he'll receive from the Liga giants.
Leverkusen CEO bemoans Premier League spending power
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has expressed his concern at the Premier League's spending power, revealing that a newly-promoted club in England's top flight beat them to the signing of a player recently.
Carro told the Guardian: "Of course, we (Bundesliga clubs) are suffering from it.
"We tried to buy a player in the summer and in the end a promoted side from the Premier League was able to pay more money and a higher salary than us, a top-four side in Germany.
"The Premier League has so much more money and resources than any other country. This is not good for us. Definitely not."
Asensio to remain at Real Madrid
Marco Asensio has no intention of leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window, claims ABC.
The Spain international would be prepared to open talks regarding a new contract with the Blancos as his current deal is only due to run until the summer of 2023.
Fati snubbed other offers to stay at Barca
Ansu Fati has revealed that he snubbed offers from afar in order to sign a new long-term contract at Barcelona.
The talented teenager is now committed to La Liga giants through to 2027, with his fresh terms including a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause.
He has said: “I am happy that the club has trusted in me. I have had offers from elsewhere, but my dream has always been to grow and win with Barca.”
Solskjaer denies Everton bid for Van de Beek
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United received no bid from Everton for Donny van de Beek over the summer, with the Dutch midfielder still part of his plans despite a lack of game time.
The Red Devils boss has told RTL 7: “We never got an offer from Everton, but there’s speculation.
“For me, he’s a Man United player, he keeps working hard.”
Ozil among the options on Newcastle wish list
Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is a name on Newcastle’s ever-growing shopping list, claims Ekrem Konur.
The former Germany international is currently on the books of Fenerbahce, but may be offered a route back to the Premier League by ambitious Magpies.
Pogba delaying Man Utd contract decision
Paul Pogba is delaying a decision on his future at Manchester United, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The World Cup-winning France international midfielder will see his current contract expire in the summer of 2022, but he wants to see the Red Devils’ long-term plans before committing to any extension.
Salah not demanding £400k-a-week at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah is not demanding £400,000-a-week in contract talks with Liverpool, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The Reds are eager to get the Egyptian superstar tied down on fresh terms, but no agreement has been reached as yet amid reports of a prolific forward looking for a record salary at Anfield.
Lacazette? Anything is possible.
Mikel Arteta has said that Alexandre Lacazette could be given a contract extension at Arsenal.
The French striker's current deal runs out at the end of the 2021-22 season, meaning he is able to speak with any interested parties in January.
Arteta, however, has said that “anything is possible” regarding the 30-year-old's future.
No winter loan for Dortmund's Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko will not be sent out on loan in the January transfer window.
Speaking to Sport Bild, BVB official Sebastian Kehl said the 16-year-old will get “all the time he needs for his development in Dortmund”.
Moukoko is currently sidelined with a muscle injury.
Newcastle in multiple manager talks
Newcastle will not rush to appoint a new manager after Steve Bruce left the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Paulo Fonseca appears to be the frontrunner to land the St James' Park job, but the Magpies are in talks with numerous candidates and will take their time before making a decision.
According to the Northern Echo, Unai Emery is among the names being considered for the vacant post.
Paraguay replace Berizzo with Schelotto
Former Boca Juniors favourite Guillermo Barros Schelotto has replaced Eduardo Berizzo as head coach of the Paraguay national football team.
OFICIAL ✅— Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) October 21, 2021
¡Guillermo Barros Schelotto es el nuevo entrenador de la #Albirroja ⚪🔴!
Bienvenido, profe 💪 a la Selección Paraguaya.#ElSueñoQueNosUne 🇵🇾#PoneteLaAlbirroja 🙌 pic.twitter.com/75tnto9iLI
Everton looking into Lingard deal (Football Insider)
Man Utd star wanted at Goodison
Everton have turned their attention to Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard and want to put a January agreement in place, reports Football Insider.
The England international, who spent time on loan at West Ham last season, continues to see a winter move mooted as he is struggling to earn a starting berth at Old Trafford.
West Ham leading the race for Neto
Another player that could soon be leaving Barcelona for the Premier League is 32-year-old goalkeeper Neto.
Arsenal have been linked with the experienced shot-stopper in the recent past, but Sport claims that West Ham are now leading the race for his signature.
Rudiger no closer to Chelsea renewal
Bild reports that Antonio Rudiger is no closer to signing a new contract at Chelsea than he was at the start of the summer.
The Germany international defender is said to have seen extension talks stall, with the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich-linked star now considering a move as a free agent in 2022.
Jordi Alba of interest to Man Utd (El Nacional)
Red Devils keen on Barca defender
Experienced Barcelona defender Jordi Alba is a player on Manchester United’s recruitment radar, reports El Nacional.
The Spain international left-back is one of the top earners at Camp Nou and may be allowed to move on if a suitable offer is tabled.
Barca make Sterling their top priority (Sport)
City winger wanted at Camp Nou
Barcelona have made a loan deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling their top priority for the January transfer window, claims Sport.
The England international faces fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium and has admitted than opportunity to experience life outside of the Premier League would appeal to him.
Inter concerned over Brozovic renewal
Inter are concerned about the progress of contract talks with Marcelo Brozovic, reports CalcioMercato.
The Croatia international's current deal expires in June, and he is yet to agree an extention with the Italian giants.
Madrid lose ground in Haaland chase (AS)
Man City, Bayern & PSG are interested in Dortmund star
Real Madrid's hopes of signing Erling Haaland are fading fast, according to AS.
The Borussia Dortmund ace is also being tracked by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Madrid in danger of being squeezed out financially by the three giants.
Bruce received £8m pay-off after Newcastle sacking
Steve Bruce was compensated for his dismissal at Newcastle United with a pay-off worth £8 million, reports the Daily Mail.
While the new Magpies owners had planned to remove the manager after taking over, Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, the first game since the change of administration, forced them to move quicker in expected, leading to Bruce's removal on Wednesday.
FIFA chief to scrap World Cup overhaul
FIFA president Gianni Infantino will back down on plans to host the World Cup every two years, claims the Sun.
The football chief has changed his mind on the proposal after a furious backlash from UEFA, CONMEBOL and the AFC and will not put it to a vote in December, as previously planned.
Alves: I miss Barcelona
Dani Alves has admitted that he misses former club Barcelona, while reiterating that he is hoping for a call from the Catalans.
"It is a pleasure and honour to be back home after so long, I miss Barca," the unattached Brazilian told Barca TV at Camp Nou, where he had been invited to watch the club's 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.
"If Barca think they need me, they only have to call me."